Eyes in the skies: Police, fire using more drones to surveil active crisis scenes

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 65F with temps falling sharply to near 45. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.