SCRIBA — Exelon Generation will perform a test of its public notification system on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. During the test, 40 sirens in the 10-mile radius surrounding the nuclear plants in Scriba will sound for three to five minutes. Additional single-siren tests may be conducted throughout the day. Exelon Generation tests the siren system on a monthly and bi-annual basis to ensure public safety.
Because this is only a test, no response by the public is necessary. In an actual emergency, the sirens would sound to alert the public to tune in to a local Emergency Alert System (EAS) radio or television station for information. Current EAS stations and other important emergency planning information for residents, workers, and visitors within 10 miles of an Exelon nuclear power plant is posted on our website: http://exelonemergencyplan.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.