Exam open for new city cops; Barlow waives app fee

OSWEGO — The Oswego Police Department is looking to hire new officers and Mayor Billy Barlow announced Friday he would waive the associated exam’s application fee.
The city of Oswego will hold a police examination on Sept. 18, 2021 as the Oswego Police Department (OPD) “begins the process of hiring up to five new police officers in the near future,” said a statement from the mayor’s office. The exam announcement has been posted in City Hall and online. Applications are due by Aug. 12, 2021.
In 2020, Barlow announced several new police officer recruitment efforts including a recruitment and retention team and a promotional video in an effort to increase the number of interested applicants for open police officer’s positions. Barlow and OPD Chief Phil Cady have said they’re focused on the goal as the city works toward its goal to “grow and diversify the local police department.”
For more information on how to apply for the exam, call the City of Oswego Human Resource Department by calling 315-342-8159 or visit https://www.oswegony.org/work/upcoming-examinations.
To contact the OPD recruitment team for more information on being an Oswego Police officer, contact Officer Chelsea Giovo at cgiovo@oswegony.org or 315-342-8130.
