Even during trying times, Oswego Industries supports community with pandemic efforts

FULTON — Oswego Industries Inc., the Fulton-based non-profit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, is working to with the community in several ways to provide services to in new ways, including a new effort manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
As mandated by requirements from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state Department of Health and the state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), Oswego Industries has temporarily transformed its Day Services programming. According to Oswego Industries officials, supported individuals are now receiving one-on-one services in their homes, support through telehealth and assistance in accessing emergency needs such as groceries, medicine and PPE. Under normal circumstances (pre-coronavirus), supported individuals would be transported to the agency’s facility at 7 Morrill Place in Fulton for group activities. Individuals with disabilities who can tolerate the wearing of face masks are encouraged to do so while receiving services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Oswego Industries officials say the agency’s production of PPE equipment both for regional healthcare providers like Oswego Health and for individuals throughout the community has been instrumental to meeting local needs. To continue to help meet the community’s needs, the agency has made a number of donations to local non-profits, including Catholic Charities and Friends of Oswego County Hospice. In addition, face masks can now be ordered online through oi-wear.com.
“We are so proud of our staff members for their ingenuity in providing services and for their commitment to the people we support,” said Laurie Davis, executive director of Oswego Industries. “Families have told us about their loved ones waiting by the door for our staff to arrive and some have even gone as far as to call our staff angels. The pandemic has truly shown us what we are capable of when we all work together as the Oswego Industries family.
“I want to thank both our staff members and our service families for their support and understanding as we continue to navigate this uncertain situation. Throughout this pandemic, our commitment to providing high quality services to people we support has not wavered.”
For more than 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs.
Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities. Together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. For more information, visit oswegoindustriesinc.org or call 315-598-3108.
