‘Enough is enough:’ GOP says it’s time to restore order

ALBANY — Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay says “enough is enough” — it’s time for state Democrats to loosen restrictions on law enforcement agencies and restore order, and on Tuesday he pushed new measures tailored to change bail and crime reforms passed in recent years.
Barclay and fellow Republican Assembly members are proposing the “Restore Order Anti-Crime Initiative,” a legislative package that includes measures aimed at addressing what they describe as the dramatic rise in violent crime taking place in communities across the state.
“The Democrats’ anti-police position is very clear. Rather than trying to fight crimes, liberal Democrats have installed rollbacks,” Barclay, R-Pulaski, said. “Last year was one of the most violent years we have seen and the early parts of 2021 looked even worse.”
According to Barclay, in a few of the state’s largest cities — Albany, New York City, Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo — crime rates and murders have dramatically increased or nearly doubled since 2019 when state Democrats, taking control of both Legislature houses for the first time in recent memory, started passing reforms. The state Legislature has enacted protections for defendants including the elimination of cash bail for crimes that would previously allow law enforcement agencies to hold individuals in custody before trial. Barclay called it a “revolving door” for criminals.
“(Democrats are) pushing proposals to let criminals out of jail, eliminate protections to police, and change the law to make it easier to prosecute police,” he said. “How many more innocent victims are going to be shot, assaulted or killed before we advance a meaningful crime bill to address the egregious shortcomings in our criminal justice system?”
The proposed Restore Order package includes a variety of bills tailored to, as Barclay described it, empower judicial institutions, re-align gun-related offenses with other more severe crimes, reform a defendant’s ease to parole, and restrict parole for repeat violent felony offenders.
“These proposals do what should have been done all along,” Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said during Tuesday’s virtual press conference. “It is incumbent upon us to protect our communities and citizens. The increasing crime rates throughout New York state show how badly true reform is needed to keep violent offenders from repeating their crimes against innocent victims.”
Barclay and other Assembly members on the call, all Republicans, stressed that their efforts are not for revoking all bail reforms, but against the Democrats’ recent “liberal wave” of public justice reforms.
that has resulted in the rise of crime.
“We are not against some bail reform, maybe some reform was necessary, but to go to the extremes they enacted (was too much),” Barclay said. “It’s time for Albany to do something about the horror stories we’re seeing every day. It’s time to advance common-sense measures to restore order.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.