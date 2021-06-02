OSWEGO — The Oswego County Healthy Miles Coalition is once again encouraging residents to get out into the great outdoors on National Trails Day, Saturday, June 5. It has organized a variety of trail networks across the county for people of all abilities to be able to enjoy.
“Throughout the month of June, people can go for a walk and check-in with a QR code on the trail signage for a chance to win a prize,” said Virginia Bough, community health advocate and chairperson of the Coalition. “The grand prize basket includes three fitness trackers, hand sanitizer, a water bottle, earphones and a pedometer. The drawing will take place on Thursday, July 1.”
Participants will find QR codes on Oswego County Healthy Miles trail signs at the following five sites:
• Fulton/Phoenix: trails at Great Bear Springs Recreation Area at county Route 57 and Great Bear Road
• Oswego: loop around East and West First streets and Utica and Bridge Street bridges
• Pulaski: loop around the South Park (including gazebo) on Jefferson Street
• Pulaski: trail near the Salmon River between Lewis Street and state Route 13.
• Volney: loop around town park trail just off state Route 49
“National Trails Day is an annual event organized by the American Hiking Society for the first Saturday in June,” Bough added. “It was established about 25 years ago with the goal of connecting more people to trails and public lands. Today, it involves thousands of people across the country.”
The Healthy Miles Coalition includes Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. (OCO); ARISE, Inc.; Oswego County Health Department; Friends of Great Bear; Oswego YMCA; Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County; Oswego County 4-H Program; Oswego Expeditions; and Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.
The partnership has been working to make Oswego County’s communities more “walkable” and to find different ways to encourage use of existing trail networks.
“Regular exercise improves our overall health and can improve our quality of life,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “National Trails Day is a perfect opportunity to encourage healthy behaviors and promote our county’s beautiful environment for outdoor activities.”
The Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning has developed an interactive online map which identifies about 200 miles of trails and walkable paths in Oswego County. The geocoded map is posted on the county tourism site at www.visitoswegocounty.com.
For more about National Trails Day in Oswego County, contact Bough at vbough@oco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.