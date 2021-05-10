The Oswego County Health Department continues its “Volunteer of the Week” program to recognize those who have helped our community through the COVID-19 pandemic. Ellen Holst, a retired RN and former senior director for health and nutrition services at Oswego County Opportunities, is this week’s honoree. She is pictured here administering a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in an Oswego County Health Department clinic held at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton.