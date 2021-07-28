Discovery marks the first positive EEE samples in Oswego County this year
ALBION, N.Y. – Eastern equine encephalitis — the potentially deadly virus carried by mosquitoes — was recently discovered for the first time this year in the Oswego County town of Albion.
The Oswego County Health Department announced Wednesday that the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was detected in a mosquito pool collected at a trap site in the town of Albion on July 21. The county’s announcement comes almost exactly a year from the first detection of EEE at a Toad Harbor Swamp field station in the town of West Monroe, and marks at least the eighth straight year the deadly virus has been identified in Oswego County mosquito populations.
EEE has been detected in Oswego County starting in July or August each year for nearly a decade.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes EEE as a rare illness in humans with only a few cases reported in the U.S. each year but calls the virus “one of the most severe mosquito-transmitted diseases” in the nation. Approximately 33 percent of infected individuals die from the disease and most survivors experience significant brain damage, according to the CDC.
EEE is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The CDC says most people infected with the virus have no apparent illness, but severe cases involving encephalitis — an inflammation of the brain — start with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. The illness can then progress into disorientation, seizures or coma.
The state Department of Health (DOH) notified the county Health Department of the positive sample on Tuesday, according to county officials.
“We work very closely with the (state Department of Health) to monitor mosquito avticity around the county,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We will take actions as deemed appropriate based on consultations with state and regional partners.”
In past years, aerial spraying aimed at reducing mosquito populations has been conducted in target areas across the county, but no such plans were announced Wednesday. Spraying has typically been conducted in August following multiple positive samples of EEE and West Nile Virus, another mosquito-born illness.
State and county health officials each year monitor mosquito populations and test samples for various diseases transmitted by the pests. The Oswego County Health Department maintains and operates a countywide mosquito surveillance program headquartered inside the Three Mile Bay Wildlife Management Area in the town of West Monroe near the northern shore of Oneida Lake.
“Mosquito samples are routinely collected from a number of trap sites around the county and tested at the state’s lab,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Sanitarian Chris Williams. “This is the first pool in the county that has tested positive for EEE this year.”
The county’s monitoring program typically starts in late May and ends in early September each year.
There have been five human cases of EEE in New York state since 1971 — all in Oswego and Onondaga counties — with the most recent cases occurring in 2010 and 2011, according to the state Department of Health (DOH). Each of the five cases proved fatal.
In 2011, 4-year-old Maggie Wilcox tragically died from the disease, catapulting EEE into the public spotlight.
EEE has been found in Oswego County each year since at least 2014, and officials in the past have said once EEE is detected in one pool of collected mosquitoes, the virus typically spreads to other populations.
Local health officials encourage individuals in Oswego County to use insect repellents when spending extended periods of time outdoors, and to take proactive steps to reduce mosquito populations around the home.
According to the county, insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are most effective, and noted repellents that contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to skin. Individuals should read product labels and follow package instructions.
Individuals should also limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and wear protective clothing, including long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes when weather permits.
In an effort to reduce mosquito habitats around the home, residents are advised to take the following steps:
- Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside and reduce or eliminate all standing water
- Dispose of old tires, which can be significant mosquito breeding sites. Used tires are accepted at local transfer stations. For details, call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200
- Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots and similar water-holding containers
- Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors
- Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly
- Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and drain pool covers
- Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs at least twice weekly
- Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens, and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds
- Use landscaping to eliminate standing water
Mosquito dunk kits are available for use under certain circumstances, but must be used according to the instructions provided, according to the county. Kits are available at the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District Office. For more information, call (315) 592-9663 or visit www.oswegosoilandwater.com.
For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the state DOH website at http://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.
