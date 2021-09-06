A Pall-Times Storytelling Special
Editor’s note: The following is an excerpt and sneak peek at the latest book forthcoming from Oswego’s Dr. Natalie Woodall — what better way to celebrate Labor Day weekend than with a look back at arguably one of the Port City’s longest and hardest workers? Please enjoy this storytelling special, provided exclusively to the Pall-Times:
‘If These Stones Could Talk: Notable Civil War Veterans of Oswego County’ (SUNY Press, 2022)
Edward A. Cooke, Civil War veteran, was employed by the City of Oswego for almost 50 years and had the distinction of being its longest serving employee.
Born on Nov. 28, 1834 in Holyoke, Hampton, Massachusetts, he was the son of Shubael Cooke (Oct. 23, 1803-Feb. 1881) and Harriet “Hattie” Collins (June 2, 1812-Sept. 27, 1904). He moved to Oswego in 1853 and was for many years associated with his brother-in-law, Burrit D. Barnes, in a jewelry store.
Cooke enlisted in the 81st Regiment on Sept. 14, 1861 for three years, mustering in as a first lieutenant on Sept. 26. On Dec. 20, he was appointed regimental adjutant.
The 81st Regiment saw action in Virginia, participating in such notable events as the siege of Yorktown, Williamsburg, Fair Oaks, and Malvern Hill, Cold Harbor, siege of Petersburg, and surrender of Richmond. He mustered out of the 81st on Nov. 18, 1864 at the end of his tour of duty. He returned to Oswego where he resumed living with his sister, Hattie, and brother-in-law and working in the jewelry story.
His interest in the military continued. On Nov. 27, 1872 he joined the Twenty-Fourth Brigade of the New York National Guard with the rank of lieutenant-colonel and was for the rest of his life known as Colonel Cooke.
General Timothy Sullivan, commander of the Twenty-Fourth, named him assistant adjutant-general. One of his early duties was to serve on a Board of Examiners to “examine into the ‘physical ability, moral character, capacity, attainment, general fitness’” of candidates seeking commissions in the National Guard.
He was involved with the county’s Veterans’ Reunion Association and in the 81st Regiment’s reunions, held annually near the unit’s mustering out date of Aug. 15.He served two terms as president of the latter organization. In 1917 only 150 veterans from the 81st were alive and Cooke was the sole surviving original officer. He was involved with John D. O’Brian Post No. 65 GAR from its earliest days.
By 1874 Cooke had left the jewelry story and begun his long service to the citizens of Oswego City as deputy city clerk.
The city established various governmental departments in 1877 and he was appointed clerk of the Department of Works on May 8, 1878. He was also registrar of vital statistics and each January issued a report on the numbers of births and deaths occurring the previous year. He was a long-time commissioner of deeds. Cooke was a tireless municipal employee and it was once observed that for many years he could be found in his office on holidays.
He was a congregant of Christ Church (Episcopalian) in Oswego. He was a member of Frontier City Lodge #422 F & A M and of Oswego’s Old Volunteer Fire Department.
Edward and his first wife, Catherine “Kittie” were married in August 1869. Little is known about her except that she was born in Oswego County ca. 1848 to immigrant parents. It is possible she was the daughter of Michel and Nancy Ann Sanford, both born in Ireland. Kittie died on February 6, 1889 of unknown causes. A short article noted: “A handsome Scotch granite monument has been erected by A. Salladin & Son to mark the last resting place of the late Mrs. E. A. Cooke. It is as handsome as any in Riverside cemetery and attracts much attention from visitors.”
Cooke’s status as widower was short-lived. On Nov. 26, 1889 he married Harriet “Hattie” W. Griswold: “Mr. E. A. Cooke, clerk of the Board of Public Works, and Miss Hattie M. [sic] Griswold, at one time connected with the City Hospital, were married today at 1 o’clock, at the home of the bride in Dansville, N. Y. Before returning to Oswego, Mr. and Mrs. Cooke will visit friends in the East. Both the bride and groom have many friends in this city, where, upon returning from their wedding trip, they will make their future home.” Hattie, born in Michigan in 1861, had been employed as a nurse at Oswego Hospital in 1887 and 1888. How they became acquainted is unknown but it may have been through the Episcopal Church.
Cooke’s long tenure as a city employee was periodically celebrated in the press and he literally worked until he dropped. On the Saturday before he died, he became sick at City Hall. Although his illness was described as a cold, he continued to fail, finally succumbing on Tuesday morning, March 3, 1921. He was 87 years old. As a sign of respect, flags in the city were fl own at half mast. Noted The Oswego Daily Times: “. . . Colonel Cooke was essentially a soldier in all that he did. Methodical and painstaking, he regarded his duty to the public as the principal aim of a long and useful life, working oft-times with a certain knowledge that a municipality is an ungrateful employer. His books and accounts were kept up to the minute. Colonel Cooke was of the fine old school. He was an official who gave his all to his duty, and he lived an honorable and upright life that is a fine example of public devotion and strict attention to trust . . . He died as he lived, and there will be universal regret at the passing of a good friend, a tried and true soldier and veteran, and a man who always kept his word and his self made pledge of service . . . .”
Mayor John Fitzgibbons was equally laudatory: “He was a faithful employe and a good citizen.”
The Common Council voted the following resolution at its next meeting: “Whereas, Colonel Edward A. Cooke, for practically fifty years a faithful employe of the city of Oswego, passed away on March 3rd, 1921, after a brief illness, and Whereas Colonel Cooke served the city as a civil employe with the same spirit of loyalty and devotion as he displayed in the service of his country during the dark days of the Civil War . . . and Whereas, As Deputy City Clerk of the city of Oswego, clerk in the Department of Works and Registrar of Vital Statistics, was reliable, trustworthy and thoroughly competent, discharging every duty punctually and carefully, showing tact and courtesy in his dealings with all who came in contact with him, and Whereas, In his death, the city of Oswego loses a faithful and efficient public servant and worthy citizen, Therefore, be it Resolved, That this Common Council while deploring the death of Colonel Cooke, hereby records its appreciation of his high qualities.”
Harriet died in Oswego on July 1, 1941. How she spent her 20+ years of widowhood is unknown. Her passing was only briefly noted in the local press. She had no near surviving relatives. She was buried with her husband in Riverside Cemetery, Scriba.
The foregoing article is excerpted frm Dr. Woodall’s forthcoming book “If These Stones Could Talk: Notable Civil War Veterans of Oswego County, NY” (SUNY Press, 2022). It appears here exclusive to The Palladium-Times and with permission.
