OSWEGO — One month after the buildings were closed to the public, the plans for education throughout the Oswego County schools districts continue to evolve.
The Oswego City School District is preparing for if the program shifts from enrichment information to learning new material.
The Fulton City School District has already set up Google Classrooms for its teachers, while the Hannibal Central School District is looking for ways to accommodate all students when it comes to electronic learning.
“There are districts across New York state that jumped ahead and some of them moved directly to remote instruction. Some moved directly to requirements for students and teachers to engage during so many hours a day,” Oswego Superintendent Dean Goewey said during his district’s virtual board of education meeting Tuesday. “Our county agreed we would move slowly, and that we would move to enrichment materials online and hard copies for students that aren’t able to access online materials.”
Goewey said the first phase in Oswego, which began when school facilities were closed last month, was to distribute review materials. The shift was then to create new instructional enrichment materials in phase two, which included class- and course-specific materials for grades 7-12.
Goewey said many districts are now looking into the possibility of long-term closures and what that would mean for remote learning.
“We are doing a lot of groundwork now to get prepared for if the ‘what if’ time comes and we do go to more direct instruction, something that I’m very concerned about doing,” Goewey said. “I will resist it as long as possible, because I think it puts significant burdens on families — all types of families.”
Before the district begins the next phase, Goewey said, the focus needs to be on preparing teachers and families for the move to online learning and make sure everyone has the appropriate resources. That includes making sure there is internet in each home that needs it, enough devices per household and support for students with disabilities.
“Should we move to more instruction, as you can see, it needs to be rolled out very thoughtfully for all the reasons I outlined, and also we have to consider technology needs,” Goewey said.
The Oswego district is still laying the framework and is looking to the state for guidance. The rollout of online learning wouldn’t happen before May 4.
Online instruction for kindergarten through second grade would include English language arts, math and one other subject through Google Slides, approximately 10 minutes of instruction a day. Grades 3-6 would have recorded lessons and an activity through Google Classroom, and grades 7-12 would likely have 15-20 minutes a day per class, twice a week, for seven classes.
The Fulton City School District is following a similar plan to Oswego in terms of what will be used at each grade level.
Elizabeth Conners, Fulton’s executive director of instruction and assessment, said all teachers in the district are now on Google Classroom and have also started holding office hours.
“The opportunities are endless but our learning curve is huge,” Conners said. “Every week that we’re into this, we will get better and it will get easier.”
Hannibal Central School District Superintendent Christopher Staats said a survey of his students found 10 to 15 percent of students didn’t have the internet available at home. Some that do have the internet only have access through their cell phone.
“I can’t imagine doing all of my work on my cell phone, so we are making additional efforts to reach out to those students,” Staats said.
The district is looking into possibly purchasing more devices like hot spots, but some areas of the district don’t have cell service.
“We are working with as many families as possible, but you will see us go more digital over the next couple of weeks. … We’re a small district, but we’re mighty and our teachers are stepping up,” Staats said.
In terms of assessment, Goewey added the school is currently looking at pass/fail in terms of grading for the third and fourth quarters.
“We’re not going to let the coronavirus cause students to not be successful this year,” Goewey said.
Despite the state Regents exams being canceled — students this year are exempt — Conners cautioned that doesn’t mean children shouldn’t keep up with their schoolwork.
“Students still need to stay engaged in their course work, because in order to be exempt from the Regents they need to earn the course credit. … That course credit is very important, and we’re stressing that to our kids,” Conners said.
Like many school officials, Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino is hoping to be prepared for the long term and the short term.
“We’ve evolved from not really having a strong plan to packets and now having Chromebooks or access to almost all of our kids at this moment in time, including providing the internet access when possible,” Pulvino said at the virtual board of education meeting Tuesday. “There’s so many people in this organization doing this lift.”
CiTi District Superintendent Christopher J. Todd has been keeping up to date with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily briefings and his plans to reopen the economy and educational facilities.
“(Reopenings) would have to be measured and they have to be in sync in some way, and that’s all predicated on testing,” Todd said. “He’s been very clear. He’s talked about testing, testing, testing. I think that we’ll be able to gauge when we come back to school on the availability of widespread testing across the entire state. That’s the thing we have to pay attention to.
“I don’t have a crystal ball, but clearly no one wants to put students on buses where they can’t social distance or put kids in schools that can’t social distance. Until there’s widespread testing both for the active disease and the antibodies, it could be a little bit longer.”
