OSWEGO — As Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow enters his seventh year leading the Port City, it’s time for another round of the city’s annual paving plan to address damaged streets throughout the city.
Barlow, who announced the staggering $850,000 plan on Thursday, is eyeing the east side’s damaged roads as opposed to a bigger focus on west side roads, as seen in previous paving plans, according to the proposal. The plan’s large cost adds to previously approved projects in recent years, bringing the total investment into the streets from the city to more than $5 million since 2016.
“I’m hoping to give some extra attention to the east side of the community this year in the paving plan to repave some of the worst roads in the city,” Barlow said in a statement.
This proposed infrastructure plan, if approved, would be the most expensive pavement plan the city has conducted since Barlow took office, trumping the second-largest plan from 2020 that cost the city roughly $761,000.
The mayor said the proposal’s high cost could be attributed to the recent uptick in material costs due to the pandemic’s impact on construction materials seen in recent months and recently higher-than-usual inflation rates.
“To do the same amount of paving we normally do will cost more and now is not the time to reduce the amount of paving we do annually,” Barlow said.
The project, similarly to previous paving plans, will utilize all the city’s annual Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) and PaveNY funding from the state Department of Transportation (DOT). In 2021, the Port City received just north of $670,000 — a nearly $130,000, or 23 percent, increase over 2020 CHIPS funding — and roughly $125,000 in PaveNY funding, according to the state DOT.
After the state funding is accounted for, the plan leaves roughly $50,000 to be covered by the city. However, Barlow said he had a plan for this price tag if the plan gets approved.
New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul, during her 2023 Executive Budget briefing earlier this year, outlined a new $1 billion plan to address potholes through the state. Barlow said he hopes to use the city’s portion of that plan to cover the proposed plan’s remaining costs.
“If we can’t (use funds from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan), we’ll use city funds,” Barlow said. “We have enough rough streets that need attention, and the city’s finances are in order. I’m comfortable using some local funds.”
Outlined in the proposed plan are 17 streets throughout both sides of the Port City, 10 on the city’s east side, and seven on the west side.
On the east side, the city is proposing the section of East Seneca Street from George Street to state Route 104 Bridge; state Route 104 to East Schuyler Street along East Eighth Street; state Route 104 to Mercer Street along East Ninth Street; East First to East Seventh Street on East Albany Street; East Utica to McDougal Streets on East Second Street; all of Yates Avenues and McWhorter Street; from East Second to East Third Street along South Division Street; East Second to East Third Street on Scriba Street; and East Second to East Third Street along Cochran Street.
On the west side, the plan would entail repaving Bronson Street from Liberty to West Fifth Street; West First Street from Utica to Erie Street; West Third Street from Utica to Albany Street; Erie Street from West First to West Seventh Street; Bridge to Utica Street along West Seventh Street; state Route 48 from the City Line to Munn Street; and all of Center Street.
The mayor also told The Palladium-Times this week that the city intends to pave the parking lot of the Fort Ontario Arts Building and pave all of Sixth Avenue on the west side as part of the Sheldon Beach — known locally as Flat Rock — project.
The plan, if approved by the city’s Common Council, will likely start in May and take roughly four weeks, Barlow said. The Common Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed plan and funding during the upcoming Administrative Services committee meeting at City Hall on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
