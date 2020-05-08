East Seventh Street tunnel set for complete fill-in

OSWEGO — Large construction vehicles loomed as a sliver of daylight still peaked through the underground tunnel at the corner of East Seventh and East Schuyler streets in Oswego Friday morning.
East Schuyler Street is blocked off at the crest of its hill with large barriers and Road Closed signs, while the underground tunnel underneath on East Seventh Street is being filled in with road fragments being produced by the city’s ongoing paving work.
The bridge was flagged two years ago by the New York State Department of Transportation as being in a state of “imminent failure.”
Oswego city officials said the cost to bring the bridge up to code is simply too much to justify.
“The necessary repairs are believed to cost approximately $2 million, which obviously the city doesn’t have, and even if we did, it wouldn’t make sense on any level to ‘save’ it,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said.
Barlow added the city isn’t competitive at the moment for grant funding to apply towards the bridge, since it won a grant last June for repairs of the East Seneca Street bridge, a project that is estimated to total more than $3.5 million. That grant will pay for approximately 80 percent of the cost of the East Seneca Street project, city officials said.
According to residents in the area, the tunnel has been a problem with it clogging and flooding in the past.
Barlow said by the end of the summer, the tunnel will be completely sealed, some front lawns will be expanded and there will be a small trail down to the Fort Ontario State Historic Site for cyclists and pedestrians.
