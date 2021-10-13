OSWEGO — The soon-to-be East Lake Commons mixed-use property will add a towering facility to the Port City’s skyline, and despite slight setbacks, is still anticipated for its December completion, according to project officials.
Rochester-based Home Leasing, the owners of the more than $25 million development, and its contractors have made significant progress in recent months but recently ran into unexpected issues, according to Site Superintendant Ruben Parr.
The project is one of the many projects funded partly through the city’s 2016 state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) — a state grant awarded to Oswego aimed at augmenting the area’s downtown. The building is one of the final DRI projects in the city of Oswego to near completion.
Parr recently said contractors were waiting on National Grid for power to the building so contractors could test heating equipment throughout the development’s 70 units and other spaces. In addition to that, Parr also said the nationwide material shortages were also causing construction hiccups.
“We are doing everything we can as far as getting the building done and what I can control. There is stuff that I can’t control but (we are) staying on top of it as far as not letting days or weeks slip by. We can’t afford it now — we have 11 weeks left,” Parr said. “It’s not a lot of time.”
National Grid spokesperson Jared Paventi told The Palladium-Times recently National Grid was “working closely” through power delays with contractors and waiting for inspections to be completed so they may “complete their part of the project” in the near future.
Home Leasing Vice President of Development Megan Houppert said contracting teams were “proceeding with construction” despite the slight setbacks, and the officials were still on track to start leasing apartments in 2022.
Houppert told The Palladium-Times earlier this year apartment prices at East Lake Commons will range from as low as $600 to more than $1,000 and will be influenced by “the tenant’s respective average median income.” Housing is available for residents with incomes of 50 percent, 60 percent and 80 percent of the average median income, she said.
Parr said contractors with Home Leasing Construction — the project’s main contractors — and other locally-based contractors this week were “pushing through” the difficulties and setting cabinets and floors throughout the building, painting upper floors and installing heating equipment.
The East Lake Commons project is a five-story structure with a combination of 46 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom mixed-income units, fitness center, community room, commercial space and more than 100 parking spaces, according to Home Leasing (www.homeleasing.net).
It is being built at the former Mid-Town Plaza on East First Street.
Home Leasing — which manages more than a dozen similar properties throughout the state — acquired the 1.02-acre parcel in March 2020 for $450,000. The project broke ground shortly after in mid-2020.
For more information visit www.homeleasing.net.
