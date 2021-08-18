East First Street overhaul set to begin

OSWEGO — The north end of East First Street has been drastically transformed with the demolition of a longtime eyesore and major construction on both sides of the roadway, and the Port City is now revamping the roadway with a redesign aimed at calming traffic and beautifying the area.
Oswego Mayor Barlow, who in April announced the plans, said construction on the East First Street redesign would be underway in the coming days between state Route 104 and East Cayuga Street. The roughly $150,000 effort aims to calm traffic, introduce additional green space and allow for more parking in an area.
“Our proposed East First Street redesign project will significantly improve downtown and allow us to replicate the success and progress we’re experiencing in downtown on the west side of the river,” Barlow said in a statement. “As some large-scale projects go through construction and begin to open, we need to improve public space around areas seeing an influx of private investment. Our project complements the new developments and will make the east side of downtown more enjoyable and attractive.”
The anticipated construction timeline is roughly five weeks, according to the city, and traffic delays and road closures should be expected at times. Barlow said similar to previous construction around the city in recent years, the project may produce some short-term pain but will result in long-term gain.
“We ask for your patience with construction and appreciate the cooperation and understanding with businesses in the area,” the mayor said.
Upon completion, East First Street will be reduced to one northbound lane and a southbound lane that expands to two lanes right before the intersection with state Route 104, including a turn-only lane for motorist seeking to turn left and head eastbound on Route 104.
Diagonal parking will be introduced to the east and west sides of the roadway, expanding the number of on-street parking spots in the area, something Barlow has said is necessary in an area that has experienced significant construction and redevelopment.
The East Lake Commons complex under construction on the east side of East First Street is slated to introduce 70 housing units into the area along with ground-level commercial space. The Lake Ontario Waterpark on the west side of the roadway is also expected to bring an influx of visitors and activity to the area, which is also the home of several bars, restaurants and hotels.
Both the East Lake Commons and Lake Ontario Waterpark were funded through the $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) awarded to the city in 2016.
City officials believe the two projects — along with Oswego Health’s recent transformation of the former Price Chopper location and another apartment complex several blocks south on East First Street — could spur more investment in the area and lead to an east side renaissance.
“The enhancement to East First Street will assist with parking, improve the area and help nearby businesses,” Council Shawn Burridge, R-2nd Ward, said earlier this year. Burridge, who represents the area, expressed optimism about the attention and investment on the east side of the city.
Funding for the East First Street redesign is part of Barlow’s plans for the city’s share of the American Rescue Plan, which aided state and local governments — including $1.89 million to the city of Oswego — in addition to the personal checks, child tax credits and other benefits intended to aid communities and accelerate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oswego Common Council approved the project in April. Local contractor Shawn Malone Excavating was selected to complete the work through a public bidding process.
City officials also plan to repave West Second Street, from Schuyler Street to Seneca Street, and East Mohawk Terrace in the coming weeks as part of the project. For more information on associated detours and no parking zones, residents can contact the city Engineering Department at (315) 342-8153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.