Dunsmoor Foundation to hold 3v3 basketball tournament Sept. 11

OSWEGO — The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation will host its first-ever three-on-three basketball tournament Sept. 11, 2021 at the city courts that bear the name of the late Oswego native.
The foundation was established to enrich the lives and invest in the future of youth in and around Oswego in Garrett Dunsmoor’s memory, and all proceeds from the event will help the organization support its mission, officials said.
The basketball court at Breitbeck Park, constructed in 2019 and dedicated in Dunsmoor’s honor, will host the tournament.
Dunsmoor graduated from Oswego High School in 2014 and four years later, from St. Lawrence University with athletic and academic honors. He was a commentator on the WBUC television station, a debate club participant and a member of the National Honor Society, according to his obituary. During a post-graduation trip to Scotland, he passed away following an accidental fall.
The tournament is open to boys and girls with divisions broken down by ages: 10-12, 13-15, 16-18 and 19 and over. Registration is open until Sept. 6.
Register at: gd-3x3.eventbrite.com. For questions, email the foundation at gdmemorialfoundation@gmail.com
If you plan to register for the tournament:
- Please include your t-shirt size for the event shirt.
- Players are encouraged to wear their own team shirts during games.
- Please note that the registration fee covers a team of three or four players.
- Prizes will be awarded to all division winners.
- Rain location is the Oswego YMCA.
- Team sponsorships are available upon request.
- A waiver will be required for each player and emailed to teams prior to the event.
The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation builds relationships with Oswego County organization through grants to help provide support to groups that share our vision: to improve the lives of youth in our community.
In the last year, they’ve supported: ARISE Child & Family Services, Blessings in a Backpack, Fulton Chapter, Blessings in a Backpack, Oswego Chapter, Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County, Children’s Museum of Oswego, Erin’s Angels of CNY, Inc., Frederick Leighton Elementary School Third Graders, Fulton Family Y.M.C.A., Fulton Youth Basketball, Fulton Youth Boys Lacrosse, Grace and Glory Ministries DBA Camp Foundations Hannibal Backpack Ministry, Minetto HSA Playground Committee, Oswego Bookmobile, Oswego Buccaneer Boosters, Oswego County Quarter Midgets Club, Oswego Family Y.M.C.A., Oswego Little League, Oswego Players, Inc, Oswego Pop Warner, Oswego Rotary Club, Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department, and VOW Foundation.
