OSWEGO — The city of Oswego is gearing up for a unique event full of lights, fun and excitement on Saturday.
A drone show synced with fireworks will punctuate an evening of activities scheduled at Breitbeck Park.
It will be a summer gathering to give families an unforgettable jam-packed night, according to Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
He said this event represents an opportunity to “bring a new event to the city that has never happened before.”
“We had such a good crowd for the Block Party that it became evident to me people were eager to get out and have fun following the pandemic lockdowns,” he said. “After growing up in the food concessions business, going to festivals and fairs all summer long, I know (the more) you can put together in a condensed period of time, the better.”
Kicking off the night at 6:30 will be a stunt bicycle show by Joe Steinicki of Jumpin’ Joe Janicki, a Connecticut-based performer who specializes in mountain bikes and fire performances.
Steinicki told The Palladium-Times this week his performance would have “very strong bike trial elements” and extreme stunts as he maneuvers his bike through the air and from platforms eight feet high.
“I am a mountain bike stunt man,” Steinicki said. “A lot of people when they hear ‘bike stunt show’ think BMX, but my show has a lot of mountain bike aspects to it. I jump around on my back wheels and use my wheels to maneuver in really technical situations.”
The bike show leads into a fire dancing performance. Oneonta-based fire performers Cosmic Karma Fire will return to the Port City with a high-energy performance, stunning crowds in the process, Barlow said.
“The fire dancers were at the Block Party and Summer Bash and draw a big crowd and put on such a nice show. Being in the evening, it fits to bring them in again,” Barlow said.
Cosmic Karma Fire owner Greg Leblanc said performers will use hula hoops, swords, rope darts and a slew of instruments to put on a comedic show influenced by a mix of martial arts and acrobatics.
Local musician Gina Holsopple will also perform, featuring original songs with a “relaxed feel-good vibe” from 6:30-8 p.m.
“Performing is really where my heart is,” she told The Palladium-Times Wednesday. “I love playing city events. It’s always fun and I am always honored to get a chance to play.”
Starting at 8:15 p.m., a free showing of the movie “SCOOB!” will be shown on a large screen at Breitbeck Park.
Barlow said “SCOOB!” was chosen to cater to younger children, and officials thought the animated movie was the right fit to accompany the activities.
“The economic development staff narrowed it down to three or four different movies and I went with ‘SCOOB’ because who doesn’t love Scooby-Doo?” Barlow said.
Closing out the event is the fireworks and drone display by Michigan-based entertainment and pyrotechnic company The Great Lakes Drone Show.
Throughout the half-hour show, drones will fly hundreds of feet over the International Pier and, in sync with fireworks, maneuver to display lights, shapes and displays. Barlow said the show would be “unique to Oswego.”
“We picked the custom show option so the company let me have some input into the music choice, shape of the drones and the production of the show, so we picked some nautical-themed shapes,” Barlow said.
Matt Quinn, owner of The Great Lakes Drone Show, said the hybrid aerial performance by Starlight Aerial Productions — a Great Lakes Drone Show company — will start with music and pyrotechnics and then quickly turn to the sky as drones “take over the show.”
“The show is preprogrammed and designed in computer software. We then sync the fireworks, music and drones all into one performance,” Quinn said. “We strive to provide unique and unforgettable performances with amazing collaborations like this hybrid performance.”
As customary with any fireworks show in the city of Oswego, Oswego City Fire Department Chief Randy Griffin said a restricted area would be enacted under the area the drones will be flying, and boats will be restricted from viewing the display close to the pier.
Barlow said spectators coming for the fireworks and drone display are encouraged to watch the show from Breitbeck Park and Wright’s Landing Marina and to “enter quietly,” so they do not disturb families enjoying the movie.
The event costs roughly $45,000, according to Barlow, and represents a slight increase over the city’s usual Harborfest contribution of $40,000.
