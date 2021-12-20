OSWEGO — Department of Public Works Commissioner Thomas Kells has been charged and fired this week in connection with an alleged Oct. 30 incident that occurred during the city of Oswego’s “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event, according to city officials.
An Oswego Police Department investigation concluded that Kells, 51, of Scriba, allegedly elbowed a 13-year-old boy who “sustained a bloody nose” while being escorted out of the event, police said in a Friday press release.
According to authorities, the boy was among several juveniles disrupting the Oct. 30 event along West Linear Park. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said on Friday the small group disrupted the event by using a baseball bat to hit railings and other props scattered throughout the event.
Multiple witnesses’ interviews collected and a “thorough review” of surveillance video done throughout the past two months confirmed that Kells struck the minor, police said.
Police charged Kells with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors, in connection to the alleged incident. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Oswego City Court on Jan. 6, 2022.
Barlow in a Friday statement announced Kells’ termination from his position leading the DPW as a result of the investigation. The mayor thanked Kells for his service to the city and its residents throughout his tenure but said the alleged incident was not acceptable and wouldn’t be tolerated.
“First and foremost, I must apologize to the victim and his family for the incident that occurred. We put these events on to give children fun, exciting activities to enjoy,” Barlow’s Friday statement said. “As a result of the police investigation, yesterday I terminated Tom Kells’ employment with the city. … Right is right and wrong is wrong, and because of this incident, he is no longer part of city government.”
The DPW is responsible for snow plowing, paving, sewer installation and maintenance, tree maintenance, sidewalk installation, repairs, replacement as well as brush pick up, according to the city website (www.oswegony.org).
Phone calls to Kells were not returned by press time.
