Downtown ‘Riverwalk’ eyes February opening

Pictured above, the Riverwalk Apartments building at 155 W. First St., Oswego, as seen Wednesday afternoon. The $9 million project, which will house residential and commerical spaces, is shooting for a February 2021 opening, according to owner Ed Alberts. Above right, Josh Chavis and Sam Leonard work on the interior of the building in a portion that will soon be occupied by a pizza parlor — just one of a pair of eateries planned for the development. Riverwalk Apartments will have a total of 32 residential units, Alberts said, with 10 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom spaces. The project is one of many ongoing or completed projects downtown.