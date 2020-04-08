Down the drain: Local farmers struggle with coronavirus economy; state, federal officials advocate for aid

LACONA — The work hasn’t changed for Bruce Gibson — “it has to get done” — but the biggest impact comes at the end of the day.
Thousands of cows are milked daily at Locust Hill Dairy Farms in Lacona and Ellisburg, but the disheartening time comes when the milk has to be dumped and wasted instead of being sent to the cheesemakers.
Like many of the 7,500 farms in the central New York area, the widespread closures of schools, restaurants and other businesses have affected the demand for dairy and other agricultural products.
“Historically, we just ship milk, ship milk, ship milk. Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve actually discarded four tractor-trailer loads of milk into our manure pit,” said Gibson, a partner in the Locust Hill operation. “This week we’re scheduled to discard approximately 490,000 pounds of milk.”
The New York Farm Bureau, along with U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, this week called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to release $9.5 billion in funding in the recently-passed CARES Act and send the aid directly to struggling farmers across New York state.
The NY Farm bureau sent a four-page letter to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue last week.
“While no one could have predicted the extent of this virus on the country or its food supply, the impacts have been real and unprecedented for America’s farmers, including those in New York,” said David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau.
“Not only have farmers experienced the loss of markets, dumping of products, and labor disruptions, also there remains uncertainty of when they may see any type of recovery,” Fisher continued.
The N.Y. Farm Bureau is looking for a comprehensive approach to address agricultural concerns across the board.
First, the Farm Bureau asked the USDA to make purchases of dairy products, including milk, butter, cheese and dry milk powders. Additional support could be provided through export assistance programs and direct commodity support.
The Farm Bureau also requested a way to make milk donations easier by creating a voucher program for people in need, facilitating the distribution of milk through grocery stores and other venues since food banks and pantries often don’t have enough cold storage to accept large quantities of perishable products.
The Farm Bureau also asked the USDA to consider developing a purchase program that would provide stability to all impacted fresh produce growers through the duration of the COVID-19 emergency. They also requested provisions be made for farmers who deal in livestock, equines, horticulture, craft beverages, maple products and others who are facing a significant loss of business or outright closure.
Schumer urged the USDA to act quickly to help the more than 33,000 farms across New York state.
“New York’s farmers and the New York agricultural industry are the lifeblood of the nation,” Schumer said. “In good times, New York farmers work long hours on tight margins but in the midst of a global pandemic, they are losing revenue steams, suffering huge financial losses and being forced to discard their products during a time when we need a reliable food supply. It is imperative that we immediately put those dollars to use. I will not rest until New York farmers have the resources they need to help Americans get food on the table.”
Schumer said dairy producers and specialty crop farmers, as well as local and organic farms, are among the hardest hit in the nation. He estimated that with milk prices plummeting, New York dairy farms could lose between $1 million and $1.2 million in revenue.
Many local small and organic farms rely on farmers markets to sell their produce, Schumer added, but with stay-at-home orders and some local governments suspending farmers markets altogether, the small farmers are losing a major revenue stream.
Nurseries have also taken a hit — many have been deemed non-essential businesses and been forced to close, Schumer said, while large corporate hardware stores are allowed to remain open.
“Farmers are essential businesses that need our support to continue growing food during this crisis; otherwise, we risk our food security long after the pandemic has passed,” Schumer said in his letter.
Gibson believes what the Farm Bureau and others have proposed will help fix the situation, at least temporarily.
“All those sort of creative things that are being discussed will be helpful, and the Farm Bureau and the National Milk Producers Federation have been on top of the situation and the solutions they’re all proposing are pretty similar,” Gibson said. “I think they’ll do a good job of helping us get through the next couple of months.”
