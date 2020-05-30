OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District Board of Education is asking voters to add three new members to its ranks via its ongoing by-mail election.
Three current board members — Samuel Tripp, Brandon Lagoe and Brian Chetney — did not file petitions to seek re-election, while newcomers Pamela Dowd and Jim MacKenzie will look to fill those positions.
The top write-in candidate with the most votes will fill the third spot, officials said.
The Board of Education election and budget vote will be held by absentee ballot this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ballots have been mailed to eligible voters and must be returned by June 9.
A lifelong Oswego resident with two children, Dowd’s daughter and a grandson attend city school.
Dowd worked as a part-time employee of the district and a member of the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) for 11 years, seven in food service and four as a monitor at the high school. She left last year for full-time employment with the Port of Oswego Authority.
Dowd became involved with the Board of Education when she was an active Home & School Association member
“I realized the importance of the board meetings and the impact the decisions made by the board has on the schools and the entire community,” Dowd said. She served as president of her Home & School Association, and is a frequent attendee and public contributor to board meetings, which she described as “the best way to get the accurate information to bring back to Home & School members.”
Dowd believes she offers a unique perspective through her experience at the district, and hopes her passion and dedication leads the board in the right direction.
“I try to be a problem solver, sometimes looking outside the box for solutions,” Dowd said. “I am running to help bring the children of our community the best possible environment to learn and grow in so they are able to get the best education. Our teachers and support staff are some of the most capable, caring and talented people within our district and I want to support them and help get the proper tools they need to best serve all of our children, all while being fiscally responsible to taxpayers.”
Jim MacKenzie and his wife have lived in Oswego for the last 16 years and have two children in the district.
MacKenzie said he’s been interested in education for most of his life — his mother taught social studies in Niagara Falls for more than 30 years and he originally majored in secondary education at SUNY Fredonia where he gained experience in both middle and high schools.
MacKenzie has spent the last 16 years teaching biology at SUNY Oswego.
“Over the years, I have become interested in our local school district and have advocated for different issues as a parent and a resident of the district,” MacKenzie said. “I am excited about the prospect of becoming an active member of the board and if elected I will work collaboratively with the other board members as well as with district parents, teachers and administrators.”
MacKenzie has clear goals set out for if he is elected to the board.
“I will be a strong advocate for fiscal responsibility, transparency, smaller class sizes, social-emotional student support and expanded extracurricular opportunities,” MacKenzie said.
On the mail-in ballot, voters will answer 5 separate items:
Resolution 1 is a yes-or-no vote on the proposed $88.5 million 2020-2021 budget.
Resolution 2 is a yes-or-no vote on authorizing the board to bond for two sports utility vehicles ($37,000 each) and one full-sized wheelchair bus ($146,000), for a maximum combined cost not to exceed $220,000 in bonds.
Resolution 3 is a yes-or-no vote on establishing a maximum $10 million capital reserve fund.
The Board of Education vote will consist of Dowd, MacKenzie and one open slot.
The Public Library Trustee vote has only one candidate, Cynthia M. Fatiga.
