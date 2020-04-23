Local health experts urge public to practice preventative care and not avoid doctors
OSWEGO — Local health officials are stressing the importance of preventative medicine and urging residents to continue seeking medical care amid the COVID-19 pandemic as medical practices embrace telemedicine to make up for significant reductions of in-person patient traffic.
Medical professionals from around Oswego County say the number of patient visits has been cut roughly in half due to fear and anxiety related to the coronavirus, but ask that residents don’t put off necessary medical care. Physicians and some specialists have introduced or increased the use of telemedicine to handle most medical needs, and implemented a number of measures to protect children, parents and other individuals who require in-person office visits.
“Don’t be afraid to get the medical care you need and don’t let fear of this virus get in the way of your health,” said Oswego County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Christina Liepke.
Liepke, who also operates as a family physician, said last week there is a growing concern people are avoiding medical care due to anxiety and fear of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of visitations, she said, can be done via telehealth, and for necessary in-person visits, most doctors’ offices have created separate areas for patients who have fever, cough or other symptoms associated with COVID-19.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep our patients and our staff healthy,” Liepke said, noting protective measures have been put in place at her offices and the offices of other local health care providers. “It is safe to get medical care that you need if you need it.”
Dr. Patrick Carguello, senior vice president and chief medical officer at local health care provider ConnextCare, said patients experiencing symptoms of illness or other concerns are encouraged to reach out to their health care providers and communicate over the phone or via telemedicine to decide if an in-person visit is necessary.
Tricia Peter-Clark, executive vice president and chief operation officer of ConnextCare, said the organization has seen a significant reduction in the number and volume of patients in recent weeks.
“What we've done to try to be responsive to the patients — knowing that there is some fear and anxiety about coming into the health center — is launched a telehealth program,” Peter-Clark said, noting about half of recent patient appointments have been done over the phone or through telehealth and half at the health centers.
Telemedicine is new to ConnextCare, Peter-Clark said, but it's gone “extremely well,” and both patients and providers have been receptive to the change.
Dr. Duane Tull, chief medical officer at Oswego Health, urged individuals not to “put off treatment of significant problems for fear of COVID-19. Tull said Oswego Health’s practices are utilizing telehealth to maintain patient care and limiting visits to urgent and emergent patients. Overall, Tull said primary care practices have seen a roughly 50 percent reduction in office visits, with specialty practices experiencing an even greater reduction due to state limitations on elective procedures and surgeries.
Tull said Oswego Health has limited the number of patients in waiting rooms at all times, and waiting areas have been arranged so seats are more than six feet apart. Patients are also being asked to wear a mask when they come to the office, and masks are provided for those who might not have one.
ConnextCare has implemented a system at most of its offices in which individuals visiting due to illness and those coming for well visits are scheduled on different days.
"So if you're having a well day, you would not be coming in with the patients who are sick," Peter-Clark said, adding everyone is screened prior to entering the building for respiratory or COVID-related symptoms.
The ConnextCare location in Pulaski, the organization’s largest facility, currently has separate entrances for sick patients and well patients, according to officials. The waiting room, as well as registration, is divided so patients can avoid crossing paths.
"We're doing our best to minimize any kind of risk to our patients," Peter-Clark said.
Many well visits for adults can be handled via telemedicine or postponed, Tull said, but children — especially newborns and those who need immunizations — should not put off seeing a doctor. Tull said all of Oswego Health’s practices that provide immunizations have considered the safety of children and made appropriate arrangements for isolation and protection.
“It’s critically important that if you have young children, especially infants, that you bring your kids in for their vaccines on time even during this pandemic,” Liepke said, adding she’s personally fearful of seeing a rise in vaccine preventable diseases.
ConnextCare continues to see newborn babies and has taken a number of precautions to ensure parents are not fearful of visiting the office. Peter-Clark said newborns are immediately brought back into an exam room, which is located in a separate side of the building, and exit immediately upon completion of the appointment.
"We're doing the best we can to make them feel safe while they're here," Peter-Clark said.
Peter-Clark noted children receive a lot of vaccines in their early life, and those who get off track are put on a catch-up schedule, which is something health care providers try to avoid.
“Certainly for well child checks, we would encourage children to stay on schedule with their well visits,” Carguello said. “If children are due for vaccines, we strongly recommend that children stay on schedule with their vaccines and have a well visit with their provider, within a safe environment like we are providing.”
Tull said there are many conditions that should not be ignored and may warrant calling 911, such as chest pain, acute shortness of breath and severe abdominal pain, adding Oswego Health offices, urgent care and emergency department are all set up in ways that protect both COVID-19 patients and the general public.
“Each person has to evaluate their own situation and condition,” Tull said. “If there is a need to be seen, we would encourage them to speak with their primary care physician by telemedicine, or at least the phone, so that they can be directed to the right location for care.”
