OSWEGO — Oswego city schools administrators and project managers say they’re making progress on the district’s 20-year capital project, which recently took center stage at a board meeting as officials work to flesh out the status of the Buccaneers’ track and field situation.
Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) $63.1 million project was approved by voters in 2018 and is slated to provide improvements and renovations to the district’s seven buildings. District leaders have been diligent about updating the Board of Education and public about progress on the mammoth effort that includes restructuring of utility systems at several buildings for cost-effectiveness, the establishing of new parking lots, and some health and quality of life improvements like the promise of lead-free water and carbon monoxide detectors. Perhaps the most visible component of the project, a new multi-purpose turf field and grandstands on the campus of Oswego High School, started hosting official contests earlier this spring.
The multi-purpose field does not include facilities for track and field, and officials are plumbing into the particulars of the Oswego Middle School track — which according to capital project informational materials put out by the district was due for a makeover. Improvements to OCSD’s only competitive track were part of the 11 percent of the project’s budget meant to go to field work.
“Our fields are worn and in need of reconstruction. Drainage is non-existent and there are related safety issues to the fact that the fields have compacted irregularities. Fencing, equipment, and lighting have exceeded their expected life and require replacement,” reads the district’s capital project frequently-asked-questions page.
OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III noted some components of the track’s remodeling were ironed out of the planning process in 2017 as the capital project became more refined in scope and budget. Some of these items include the pole vault box and the long jump pits, as well as mat packages for pole vault and high jump events, all of which Calvin said have not been replaced or purchased.
“There were certain items removed from the project around the track and it was felt the items were not needed,” Calvin said, adding no new construction has taken place on the track. “It was also believed that some of the items could be considered standalones and could be purchased directly from suppliers in order for it to be more cost effective.”
Overhauling the long and triple jump sand pits as well as the retooling of the pole vaulting area would allow the district to hold sectional competitions at its track facilities, Calvin said. The interscholastic competition is organized by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA). Oswego County is one of several central New York counties represented in Section III, one of the eleven sections represented by NYSPHSAA.
Regarding the jump pits, Calvin noted the district could opt for a sand catcher system that would cost $100,000. The new system would require a new concrete curb and require a sand catcher assembly, a metal grate mat support, rubber mats, and a cover set with track surfacing.
A second option would cost $65,000 would not include a sand catcher and would reuse the existing curb, as well as include custom-sized inserts with track surfacing and a cover set with track surfacing, Calvin said, adding the price for this bundle could go up to $80,000 were the district to need a new 6-inch concrete curb.
The cheapest option would require the district to invest in new weighted mesh covers and would cost $16,000, the superintendent said.
For the pole vaulting overhaul, Calvin listed several improvements totaling more than $100,000, including a pole vault box and a pole vault mat package.
The superintendent said it would cost between $159,000 and $243,700 to completely retool the track.
“We believe it would be better to take out of our own general fund or out of reserves as opposed to the project’s funds themselves,” Calvin said, noting the district may not be able to use state aid to pay for items classified as equipment.
Craig Dailey, a long-time project manager assisting OCSD with several construction and logistics matters, told board members the decision to stall on track improvements was made before the capital project plan took shape.
“The emphasis, as we were developing this, was focusing on making sure the project was balanced to a point of having infrastructure work, program development and we had the stadium,” Dailey who works at the Syracuse-based architecture firm King+King. “For whatever reason, was being drawn toward the stadium as the main part of the project. It wasn’t. The main part of the project was a lot of the infrastructure work that we were required to do by the building conditions survey.”
Dailey said it became a matter of “what we want to do as a district” versus “what we need to do.”
“The emphasis behind the middle school track reconstruction had to do with safety issues,” Dailey said. “Some surface area was delaminating, had exceeded its expected life and needed to be replaced. That was the big focus of work at the track. It was not so much about the frosting of the cake, but it was the cake that needed to be dealt with.”
Some board members expressed concern that the news about new improvements to the track may prove confusing to district residents who voted for the capital project in 2018.
“In the whole course of everything, even before the vote on the capital project, I think they were under the impression that we were getting something a whole lot better,” said board member Pamela Dowd. “I think the community thought that because we were not getting a track at the high school.”
Dowd highlighted the prominence of track and field for OCSD students, calling it a “no-cut team” and praising how it allows students to hone in on different aspects of the sport.
“I just think our facilities could be a whole lot better and I am slightly disappointed because I am one of the community members who thought the middle school track would be brought up a bit better,” she said.
Cory Jenner, a construction consultant working with the district, said the district had relatively new equipment at the time of planning, noting some of the landing pads were only a few years old when the capital project planning took place.
“What you have now, there is nothing wrong with it,” said Jenner, who works at Appel Osborne Landscape Architecture in Syracuse.
The board will revisit the issue at the next board meeting.
The capital plan passed in December of 2018 with 65 percent of the vote, 1,800 to 933, capping a months-long series of Board of Education meetings and public comment sessions. High turnout was reported at all polling locations then, contrasting with the lower turnout that led to the proposal being rejected by district voters in March 2018. The project also increased its initial scope by approximately $3 million after a massive surge in financial aid according to then-Superintendent Dean Goewey, who noted the increase in state funds was key in pushing the capital plan over the edge during the second referendum. The state aid package amounted to more than $57 million, with the district using $5.9 million of its capital reserve savings to fulfill the rest of the bill.
“The increase in state aid made it very hard to argue with,” Goewey said. “We’re going to make significant improvements to our buildings with the help of 86 percent state aid.”
