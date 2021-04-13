OSWEGO — Oswego City School District officials are planning to greenlight the return of spring sports for high school student athletes on April 19, but local health experts remain cautious about the potential for COVID-19 spread.
The Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education last week approved a plan for the re-instatement of varsity, junior varsity and modified track and field, baseball, softball, golf, tennis and lacrosse, while also grappling with the potential health challenges the nature of the sports may present. The district decided to table a vote on re-instating wrestling, citing challenging health and safety obstacles.
Wrestling and boys lacrosse, as noted by board members and health experts, stand as question marks for the district, given the degree of difficulty they present when it comes to enforcing COVID-19 health and safety regulations.
OCSD Director of Athletics and Physical Education Rhonda Bullard noted when it comes to boy lacrosse, the initial “face-off” can be considered concerning because of the proximity between student athletes.
“The concern is that interaction between the players, and also the actual ‘checking’ that goes on in boys lacrosse. That proximity between the players (categorizes) the sport as high-risk out of the gate” Bullard said of the defensive maneuver, which involves dislodging the ball from the opponent’s crosse through body or stick “checking.”
“Athletes would still be required to wear masks,” she added
Wrestling on the other hand, poses an even higher risk of contagion for student athletes, Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said.
“Wrestlers have way more direct contact and that concern is not only ours, but it is also seen across the whole state,” Calvin noted.
The state originally greenlit the return for “high-risk” sports — including wrestling — in late January, as long as school districts adhered by a series of health and safety regulations, including the state’s social distancing and masking guidelines, barring entrance to the events for spectators, mask requirements for athletes on the court, discouraging carpooling and overnight traveling, as well as ruling out traveling for out of state competition purposes.
Due to lower infection numbers in Oswego County, the district has already approved the return of two spectators per athlete, as well as made considerations for inter-county traveling.
Wrestling, however, has been debated among board members and administrators due to the health concerns it could pose for students.
The district’s physician, Dr. Robert Morgan, told board members there are ways to make the sport safer in terms of COVID-19 spread, and wrestling should be closely monitored.
“We just talked about the lacrosse ‘face-off,’ wrestling is in your face for the entire match,” he said.
Morgan said wrestling could require athletes to wear a higher quality face mask. The longtime Oswego primary care physician added that the need for better masking for wrestlers comes from his observations of how athletes treat masking in other sports.
“You watch the news or go to some games and some people are wearing the mask under the chin, or over one ear,” Morgan said.
The protective headgear used by wrestlers could help fasten a high-quality mask, the doctor said.
Another likely solution, Morgan noted, could be COVID-19 vaccinations after state officials opened eligibility for people over the age of 16 to seek inoculation on April 6.
“We can also try testing the day of a match with the rapid testing that the state provides for free,” he said. “I know we have had conversations about the accuracy of the tests, but as we move forward with sports, having some type of screening is something reasonable we can do.”
Introducing rapid testing would require the district to apply for a Limited Service Laboratory (LSL) registration certificate, which requires the applicant to detail the type of testing to be conducted — antigen, antibody or molecular — and the test or device that would be used to perform the screenings.
“We have the staff in place to do the antigen testing,” Calvin said. “The only thing is we need to keep in mind that we cannot force people to get tested.”
Applications for LSL registrations can take up to three weeks to process and cost $200 to submit.
Instituting screening or any other policies would require cooperation from other districts competing against Buc athletes, which Board Member Jim McKenzie noted could be concerning.
“I have seen our coaches and athletes mask and be responsible. I have also watched games where every single person on the other team is not masking,” he said. “The game is not stopped, coaches don’t say anything and the referee does not stop the game.”
Trusting other districts to follow through with hypothetical testing protocols seems unlikely, McKenzie concluded. Ultimately, McKenzie offered a definitive conclusion, the district “should not support wrestling in any form” this season.
A potential spread mitigation strategy, according to Board of Education President Heather DelConte noted that modified teams could potentially shift toward intramural scrimmages offering.
“Prioritizing a smaller team like the varsity team could make it more manageable that way,” DelConte said.
With these options on the table, the district will reconvene during the April 20 board meeting and decide on a new strategy to reinstate wrestling this season.
