OSWEGO — Oswego schools administrators and Board of Education members are eyeing a large-scale plan to return students in grades four through 12 to four-day in-person instruction by April 19.
The biggest wrinkle facing staff and students will be new school day start and end times for those adopting the new four-day schedule, Oswego City School District (OCSD) officials said this week. Administrators continue to battle transportation issues that have arisen from compliance with COVID-19 health and safety regulations.
Under the impending schedule, Oswego Middle School and Oswego High School students would start each day — except for Wednesdays, when schools will continue to be closed for wellness checkups and sanitation work — at 7:30 a.m. and finish by 1:30 p.m. Students at Riley and Leighton elementary schools would start their day 8:30 a.m. and finish by 2:30 p.m., and Minetto and Fitzhugh Park elementary school students would start at 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to district officials.
The plan follows what OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III called a “successful” re-integration of students from the second and third grades who started a four-day education regimen on Monday.
“This isn’t easy, but when you walk through and you see how things are working very smoothly, (our staff) makes it look easy,” Calvin said, calling attention to and praising the district’s elementary building principals, faculty and staff.
The district’s push for the staggered schedule is based on transportation challenges, a predicament that would be eased if state health authorities relax social distancing guidelines based on new recommendations made by global health organizations.
Calvin cited new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding the social distancing required for schools to operate. CDC officials on March 19 shortened their social distancing recommendation from 6 feet to 3 feet for elementary school students in an environment where mask use is universal, and applied that same standard to middle and high school students as long as the community’s COVID-19 transmission metrics are “low,” “moderate” or “substantial.” If the community’s rate is deemed “high,” the agency noted, social distancing should be moved back up to 6 feet.
The superintendent said this conflicts with the current guidelines being observed in the Empire State, which uphold the 6-foot rule and make it difficult for OCSD to provide transportation to students.
“There have been no real updates from the state as of yet based on these guidelines,” Calvin said. “It is basically only 22 students on a bus, and you can only sit so many students in a specific area of the bus. It is truly a challenge with transportation.”
Another one of the district’s main efforts in returning to a semblance of the pre-pandemic status quo lies within integrating the asynchronous learning students take part in. This mode of schooling typically refers to students completing virtual assignments without the presence of an educator, and has been the subject of criticism from community members during the public comment session of Board of Education meetings.
“On Wednesdays we are going to be reducing the amount of asynchronous learning,” Calvin said, adding that the district will provide livestreamed instruction for half of the day every Wednesday. “We heard from parents that a big ask for the district was reducing asynchronous learning and we can accommodate for that. We are working with our staff. Teachers will spend the other half of the day doing social emotional checks and providing additional academic intervention support.”
At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Heather DelConte — who has been at the helm of the board since 2019 — echoed parents’ concerns, saying the stress on asynchronous students can be “extreme.”
“If we are going to half day instruction (on Wednesdays), I am wondering if the teachers are going to reduce the workload they expect on that day,” DelConte said.
Calvin said the district is still trying to find a balance when it comes to the virtual workload and the time students spend in the classroom, whether that is in-person or online.
“There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our students,” Calvin said. “I would like to continue to share with parents that we are in the middle of a pandemic. We are hoping we can continue to work through the next couple of months with no difficulty. But things may change on a moment's notice.”
