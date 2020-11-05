ALBANY — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of school budget voters increased dramatically statewide in 2020, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has announced.
School budget voters in 2020 more than tripled, reaching 1.6 million ballots cast during the statewide lockdown earlier this year, according to DiNapoli.
According to the New York State Office of the Comptroller, the local districts had staggering increases in voter participation in 2020.
The Fulton City School District (FCSD) had a staggering increase of 1,817 voters for the 2020-2021 budget vote. A total of 2,362 ballots were cast compared to just 545 in 2019. FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino credited some of the increase to the use of mail-in ballots in 2020.
“I think it’s great. I think that it was a very different process for us, and it’s a process that takes a lot more resources to do,” Pulvino said. “It’s more challenging of a process to get done, but in the end, we ended up with more voices heard. That’s the balance, and I think it’s important to have as many voices as possible, as all (of the voices) contribute to our success.”
Pulvino said FCSD sent out ballots in May to registered voters to vote on the $73.77 million budget for the 2020-2021 school year. Ballots were mailed in because Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed schools to do their budget votes by mail because of concerns about COVID-19.
“We sent out over 11,000 ballots, in accordance with the directives of the governor. We had to send (ballots) out to all the registered voters per our district policy,” Pulvino said. He noted that voters in the past had to go to the polls in person on the day of the budget vote. The only option for school budget voting in 2020 was to vote by mail.
“Using the absentee ballot process put into place this year, voters participated in greater numbers to approve the vast majority of school district budgets. We need to embrace smart actions like this to help New Yorkers engage in issues critical in their communities,” DiNapoli said.
According to DiNapoli, throughout central New York there was a total of 93,916 votes in 2020, compared to 28,390 votes cast in 2019. That’s an increase of 65,526 votes.
In the Oswego City School District (OCSD), the vote total on the 2020-2021 school budget was 3,974 votes, compared to 1,411 total votes the previous year. That’s an increase of 2,563 votes. The community participation in the vote increased by 181.6 percent, according to the Office of the Comptroller.
The OCSD 2020-2021 budget was $88.5 million. OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III could not be reached for comment.
The Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) saw its voter participation increase for its $35.2 million 2020-2021 school budget. According to the Office of The Comptroller, the HCSD saw 885 total votes on the school budget, an increase of 237 votes over the total the previous year.
“I was very happy with our community’s increased participation in our vote this past May,” HCSD Superintendent Christopher Staats said. “To have this sort of increase validates that we have community support.”
Staats and Pulvino said they are unsure of how the voting will be done for the next school budget. Both superintendents said they would proceed as advised by state officials.
Regardless of the voting procedure, Staats encourages members of the community to make sure their voices are heard.
“I wish to encourage everyone eligible to vote to take advantage of the opportunity to express their opinion,” Staats said. “People should not wait to express their perspective via a vote for just tough economic times or during times of concern.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.