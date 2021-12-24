OSWEGO — The nearly decade-long lawsuit pertaining to Oswego’s historic Cahill Building reignited earlier this year after an appeal seeking to overturn a state Supreme Court decision was filed.
The legal battle seemed to be completed in April after a ruling from Supreme Court Justice Gregory Gilbert dismissed local developer Thomas Millar’s complaint against the city. His complaint — and original 2013 lawsuit — against the city called into question the proper owners of the historic riverside property known as the Cahill Building.
The original suit called into question whether the city’s voiding of a purchase contract between the city and Millar was proper. Gilbert’s ruling this year came after years of rulings and motions, a second complaint in 2016, and a 2019 state Appellate Court ruling that rekindled the lawsuit.
The 2019 ruling reversed an earlier decision, which removed Anthony Pauldine — the local developer who ultimately purchased the property from the city — from the lawsuit and brought the case back to Oswego County and into Gilbert’s courtroom.
Following the April ruling, Millar and his team filed a notice of appeal shortly after. A notice of appeal is a document that marks the beginning of the time period for an appellant to file a written argument containing their views of the facts and legal arguments hoping to overturn the decision, according to the American Bar Association.
When contacted earlier this month about the recent appeal, Millar did not comment on the ongoing case. He previously said he and his partners were looking forward to a trial after years of motions and delays.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, who inherited the lawsuit from the previous administration, earlier this month said the news of the appeal was “extremely disappointing” and just delaying Pauldine’s efforts to restore and preserve one of Oswego’s oldest structures.
“I understand Mr. Millar, who thought he owned it, has gone through this lawsuit time and time again and he keeps losing. He wants to just prolong and delay the inevitable, which is frustrating because it’s holding up some of Pauldine’s funding he could use to make himself whole after doing that project,” Barlow said.
Pauldine, who acquired the space in 2015 under his company Camelot Lodge LLC, earlier this month described the appeal as nothing more than an attempt to acquire the renovated space.
“It’s yet again a last-ditch effort by this individual to steal the Cahill Building from the rightful owners, which is Camelot Lodge LLC, and better himself with picking up a finished building after we put $1.5 million into it,” Pauldine said earlier this month.
“When it was brought back, they did a resounding job and every point that was made was shot down,” he said of Gilbert’s April ruling. “We feel just exceedingly strong about this. It’s just another further delay, and I resent having to pay lawyer fees and having to go back to court to re-establish and secure our position as the rightful owner.”
Despite his confidence, Pauldine said that while “anything can happen” in the court system, he believes that “right will prevail.”
“The last time the judge just adamantly struck down every point that they brought up and I thought that made our case stronger as he slammed the door shut on Mr. Millar's case,” Pauldine said earlier this month. “They are going to read the judge’s decision, and unless Mr. Millar brings up some fantastic new point of interest, I can’t see these judges undoing this case when we have won it yet again.”
The years-long battle over the Cahill Building started with an April 2013 contract between the city, Millar and associated parties for the purchase of the property. Millar claimed city officials breached the $200,000 purchase contract before eventually conveying a property deed to Pauldine in July 2015.
Former Oswego County Supreme Court Judge James McCarthy first dismissed the case because Millar’s suit did not include the original purchasing partners. The original purchasing partners then signed onto the suit, and an amended complaint named Pauldine and Camelot as an additional defendant in April 2017.
Pauldine and his attorneys sought to have the case dismissed in county court, and eventually were successful. Millar, however, appealed that decision to the state Appellate Court, which reversed the decision and reinstated the claims against Camelot.
In a June 2017 ruling, Oswego County Court Judge Norman Seiter Jr. said the lawsuit could move forward, noting the “facts weren’t reached” in previous litigation. Seiter said an earlier ruling dealt with the issue of standing and joint ventures and not the merits of the case.
Gilbert’s position dismissed the complaint with prejudice and on the merits. Dismissal of a case with prejudice is a legal term essentially meaning the case is dismissed permanently and cannot be brought back to court.
The Cahill Building, which was built in 1828, is one of the oldest commercial structures in the Port City. In September 2008 the building was abandoned and sat vacant and was on the verge of collapse in 2014 as the legal dispute was getting started. Currently, the building operates as an apartment building with riverside units.
