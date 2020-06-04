Despite no in-person event, local St. Baldrick’s chapter raises $66,000

OSWEGO — Despite the in-person event being canceled, organizers of the 14th Annual St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County event announced they raised more than $66,000 to fund childhood cancer research.
“Honestly, we were doing great right up until March 16, when we decided locally, and the St. Baldrick’s Foundation coincidentally announced nationally, that all fundraising events were to be postponed immediately,” Volunteer Event Organizer Dan Witmer said. “We were showing more than $53,000 on our website, the most we’d ever had at the two-week-to-go mark. Our shave numbers were down little, but their fundraising was through the roof.”
The event was originally scheduled for March 29, but postponed to June 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, it became clear even that date wouldn’t be feasible.
Most years, donations mount up exponentially in the days leading up to the event, but once the coronavirus shut everything down, donations slowed considerably, organizers said.
“We get that,” Event Treasurer Sandy Pike said. “People’s priorities changed. People were losing their jobs, and worried about their own families.”
Over the last nine or ten weeks, another $12-13,000 was collected as shavees and volunteers closed out their fundraising efforts, organizers said.
“We’re so very grateful for our supporters — from the children, to the college students, to the community, the fire and police departments, the local businesses — we had fantastic participation shaping up this year,” Witmer said.
Rich Wagner of Elbridge, whose son Nate passed away in March, was the top fundraiser with $11,125. He was followed by Oswego State women’s hockey player Emma Morisette ($2,827), Fulton Police Chief Craig Westbrook ($2,726), Chris Soper of the Bearded Brethren ($2,232), and Oswego Minor Hockey Association’s Jim Omundsen ($2,112) and Kamryn Pritchard ($2,052).
Team #22, named in honor of Nate Wagner, was the top team with $20,555 raised. They were followed by the Fulton PBA ($6,947), the OMHA ($4,900), the Bearded Brethren ($2,910), the Fulton Firefighters ($2,829), and Team Morisette ($2,827).
