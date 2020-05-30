Despite National Bee cancellation, Preston Kearns still Oswego spelling champ

OSWEGO — When Trinity Catholic Elementary School third-grader Preston Kearns took top honors at the regional Spelling Bee Final on March 8, one of his final, correctly spelled words would prove prophetic.
He hesitated for nary a moment in the Bee’s eighth round on the word “tempestuous.” No one could have predicted how tempestuous — meaning turbulent or stormy — the next three months would be.
For 29 years, The Palladium-Times has proudly partnered with the Scripps National Spelling Bee to sponsor Oswego’s regional final and send its winner on to the world-famous competition in Washington, D.C. Scripps officials were forced to cancel the 2020 event, which was scheduled to take place this weekend, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our thoughts immediately go to our spellers and their families. The students have dedicated time and effort to their passion for learning,” said Scripps Bee Executive Director Paige Kimble. “They should be proud of all they have accomplished by winning spelling bees at the classroom, school and regional level. Nevertheless, our first priority has to be the health and well-being of our spellers and their families and the hundreds of staff and spectators that come together for Bee Week.”
Preston Kearns was supposed to be one of the roughly 500 top spellers from around the nation to earn an all-expenses paid trip to the nation’s capital for the four-day celebration of scholastic and performance excellence. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, we must state for the record: In the 2019-2020 school year, there was no better eligible speller in Oswego than Preston Kearns.
“I was pretty disappointed,” Preston told The Palladium-Times recently. COVID-19’s grip on the nation may have caused readers to lose track of events that happened in The Before Time, but let’s recap.
The Oswego City School District, plus Trinity Catholic and the Oswego Community Christian School, each year conduct intra-school competitions to choose their champions. Those spellers, drawn from grades 3-8, then gather in early March at the Robinson-Faust Theater for the Performing Arts at Oswego High School.Under the bright lights, the three-dozen-odd young contestants put their wits and poise to the test. It took nine rounds of spelling, but the contest was winnowed down until only Kearns remained standing.
“He’s a very hard-working student,” said Trinity Elementary School Principal Barbara Sugar. “He’s really prepared for several years for the Spelling Bee.”
In Preston Kearns’ previous home of Arkansas, he competed in spelling competitions from a young age and a new Spelling Club at Trinity which meets twice monthly helped him hone his skills. Being a sixth-grader, he still has two more years of Scripps National Spelling Bee eligibility left.
Major sponsors of this year’s regional final of the Scripps National Spelling Bee included NBT Bank, Exelon, Oswego Rotary, and Oswego County Federal Credit Union. The Regional Spelling Bee Final presented by The Palladium-Times will return in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.