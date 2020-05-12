Despite closed buildings, OCSD capital project aggressively moving forward

OSWEGO — School buildings may be closed but there’s heavy work still occuring at the Oswego City School District.
As part of the district’s $63 million capital project approved by voters in 2018, crews have beeen tackling state-mandated interior health and safety measures, but officials say the most visible work is taking place on Joseph R. Wilbur Field.
In a release this week, district officials said the “transition to a new stadium has begun.”
“The most visible component is the change in the landscape of the main campus,” said OCSD Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey. “It’ll be heavily constructed around there, but we’re excited because this provides a bright spot during these challenging times.”
To accommodate the ongoing work adjacent to Frederick Leighton Elementary School and Oswego High School, a portion of Buccaneer Boulevard will temporarily be closed and traffic will be re-routed in the coming weeks.
Additional projects, according to district officials, include: asbestos abatement, replacement of interior doors and locks within both Leighton and OHS, domestic water systems replacement and carbon monoxide detector installations at both schools.
The OHS Robinson-Faust Theater for the Performing Arts is set to install a new theater entrance and lobby, as well as renovations of OHS’ performing arts wing. Also at OHS, the OHS’ girls’ and boys’ locker rooms will be renovated.
Projects on the Leighton campus include a new concession area, renovations to locker rooms and instructional classroom spaces in the northwest wing and main office renovations.
Roof replacement at both Kingsford Park Elementary and Fitzhugh Park elementary schools are scheduled to take place in the near future, officials said.
“People will see progress, rapidly,” Goewey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.