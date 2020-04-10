Deputies bust men who allegedly stole lunches from driveways

OSWEGO — Following an investigation, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men with allegedly pilfering lunches intended for children home from school.
According to Sheriff Don Hilton, his department was informed near the end of March that deliveries of lunches — in some cases up to a week’s worth of food — “were being stolen from outside homes before families had a chance to retrieve them.”
Since then, the hunt has been on for the light-fingered lunch lifters.
A break in the case came Friday when Hilton announced the arrest of Lucas W. Koch, 37, and David W. Abbott II, 27, both of Mexico, on charges of petit larceny in connection to the allegedly stolen food. Police said a total of eight families reported stolen food and a witness allegedly saw the two men in the act of thievery. Koch and Abbott II were arraigned and issued appearance tickets.
“During these uncertain times, communities are stepping up to help each other and our schools delivering meals for our kids,” Hilton said in a statement on social media. “Unfortunately, some in our community choose to prey on school children who are simpling waiting for their next meal to eat. I am proud that our department was able to track, identify and arrest these individuals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.