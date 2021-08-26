OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District plans to bring back students to a full-time, in-person schedule for the 2021-22 school year but officials continue to grapple with concerns raised by the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Unveiled last week at a special Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education meeting, the district’s re-opening plan includes guidance from the Oswego County Department of Health, the New York State Education Department (NYSED) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for schedules, transportation, masking and technology usage. Some ongoing policies will include masks while indoors, social distancing, and going into quarantine for 10 days if symptoms are displayed or in case of exposure with someone who is infected.
Elementary school students will return to a five-days-a-week schedule of 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while Oswego High School (OHS) and Oswego Middle School (OMS) students will start at 7:30 a.m. and end their school day at 2:30 p.m.
There is no large-scale hybrid or remote learning option for families to opt into this year, OCSD Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said. If a student has a medical condition that would jeopardize their health, he added, the district may suggest virtual learning or other tutoring support.
At this time, Calvin said, there are roughly 15 students across the district who have been able to present medical information that would allow for them to participate in remote instruction.
There is, however, a plan to fully go remote and shut down school buildings if entire classrooms are forced to quarantine for 10 days, Calvin noted. For individual quarantine cases, students will be able to tune into a livestream of the class they are scheduled to attend.
