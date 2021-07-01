DelConte will again lead city school board

OSWEGO — After the most challenging school year in recent memory for students, families, staff and administrators, the Oswego City School District Board of Education voted Thursday to re-appoint Heather DelConte as board president at the governing body’s first in-person meeting in several months.
DelConte — who has served as president since 2019 — was re-elected via a 5-0-1 vote, with board member James McKenzie requesting to abstain. The former Oswego County legislator was sworn in by her husband, the Hon. Scott DelConte, who serves as a New York State Supreme Court Justice.
“This is an incredibly talented and dedicated board,” DelConte said. “I am so humbled to be asked to serve as president for another year, but leading this district is truly a team effort.”
Tom Ciappa was re-elected in May in a four-way race for two of the seats on the board and earned a unanimous vote to serve as vice president. Ciappa said while the appointment is an experience “outside his comfort zone,” he is taking the new position in stride.
“I am looking forward to having continuity in our leadership,” Ciappa told The Palladium-Times after the meeting, highlighting one of the pillars of his re-election campaign. “We want to use our extra (COVID relief) federal funding to move the needle in a positive direction in the district.”
Voters also elected Sean Ohnmacht to fill the vacant seat left by veteran board member Kathleen Allen, and Ohnmacht took his oath of office Thursday to begin a three-year term. Allen, the former board vice president, announced her retirement before the election and did not seek another term.
The district each year uses the re-organizational meeting to confirm, affirm or renew a number of positions, directives and policies. On Thursday, appointments included King and King as district architects, Dr. Robert Morgan as district physician and Bonadio & Co. LLP as internal auditor. The Palladium-Times was again named as the district’s official newspaper of record. Officials directed those interested in a full listing of appointments to visit the district website, Oswego.org. A recording of the meeting is also available on the Oswego High School television station’s YouTube channel at: YouTube.com/WBUCNY.
Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III said it was a “good, productive meeting” and he was “looking forward to working with (board members) over the next year.”
“I can tell they’re passionate about all aspects of the district and ensuring students of today and tomorrow have a great educational experience,” Calvin said.
The re-organizational meeting also saw a reshuffling of board members assignments for committees. Board members Pamela Dowd, Lisa Glidden — who was absent during the meeting — and DelConte will serve on the policy committee during the 2021 school year. Ciappa, McKenzie and Linda Sereno will serve on the audit committee.
The board also appointed Zachary DeMott, an Oswego High School junior, to serve as the liaison between the student body and officials.
“Over the years, we have had some amazing young students serve in that role. I am really excited to meet (DeMott),” DelConte said.
The board also voted on a slew of staff appointments, including new Oswego High School Principal Ryan Lanigan.
Lanigan, who was previously the principal at Mexico High School, told The Palladium-Times before the re-organizational meeting that the appointment to take over at his alma mater was “humbling and exciting.”
“The idea of being the principal of the place that I graduated from and being able to come full circle, because I owe a lot to the great teachers and staff and the community,” Lanigan said.
See Saturday’s edition of The Palladium-Times for a full interview with Lanigan about his new position, and the future of OHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.