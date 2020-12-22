Decking halls turns dangerous for local carolers but none injured

OSWEGO — A sudden fire threatened to put a damper on a local group’s effort to spread holiday cheer to nursing homebound seniors this weekend but organizers say they’re working on an alternate plan.
It’s been a rough 2020 for everybody but perhaps no one more than residents of New York’s nursing homes, who through order of the state Health Department and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have been under strict no-contact policies to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect a vulnerable population.
Oswego’s Ruth Wallace thought if nursing home residents can’t leave to experience the Christmas season, she could bring it to them.
“We are dropping them off some treats and singing Christmas songs outside of their facilities so we can spread some holiday cheer,” Wallace told The Palladium-Times about the event, planned for Saturday evening, that Wallace hoped would be able to stop at each of the Port City’s nursing homes.
One of the carolers’ vehicles had other plans, however.
During the first stop of their journey, shortly after 5 p.m,, a Jeep Cherokee belonging to one of the retinue burst into flames in the parking lot of the Manor on Seneca Hill.
The group was on the other side of the building at the time and no one was hurt, but the Jeep and its contents were destroyed.
Wallace said the vehicle that caught fire contained over 1,000 cards and candy designated for the nursing homes’ residents. She said that while the cards were not destroyed, they were unusable.
“The fumes were so bad that the cards couldn’t be given out. They smelled like fire and chemicals,” Wallace.
According to Oswego County E-911 Center, on Dec. 19, the Volney Volunteer Fire Corporation, Minetto Fire Department and New York State Troopers responded to the 5:06 p.m call.
The carolers were able to continue their quest to spread holiday cheer, however. Wallace said they only missed Springside At Seneca Hill and The Gardens by Morningstar due to the fire and time constraints.
Wallace said she is organizing candy canes to be delivered to the nursing homes’ residents later this week before Christmas. She is estimating the candy will be provided by Wednesday, Dec. 23.
Wallace said that while the festive event was met with fright early on, some residents at later nursing homes made the night worthwhile.
“Two specific residents made my day,” Wallace said. “At Bishop’s Commons, a sweet gentleman was dancing in his window and shining a strobe light on us, soon after at St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence, the sweetest woman danced at her window and sang every word with us.”
Wallace and her fellow carolers were representing advocacy group Stop Elder Abuse Now (SEAN), an online group they say is a reaction to the state’s and some nursing homes’ policies.
