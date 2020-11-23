DeCaires celebrate golden anniversary

OSWEGO — Mr. & Mrs. Peter DeCaire celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this summer with a brief vow renewal ceremony officiated by their son, Tory DeCaire, along the banks of the Niagara River in Niagara Falls, New York.
Barbara and Peter were joined by a small group of close family members including their granddaughter, Sophie, who served as honorary flower girl and “maid of honor” for the ceremony.
A small luncheon reception was held afterwards at the nearby DoubleTree hotel arranged by their daughter-in-law Lilly. Barbara and Peter extended their thanks to all of those who were able to be a part of the day, those who sent congratulations and to those who have been there for support for the last five decades of marriage as they look forward to many more years of happiness together.
