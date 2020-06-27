DEC to investigate area east of Harbor View Square

OSWEGO — While remediation wraps up at the Harbor View Square, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation is set to study the area east as a part of the state’s Brownfield Cleanup Program.
The DEC will investigate the site, located near the corner of West First and West Van Buren Streets and eastbound to the Oswego River, to better define the extent of contamination in the groundwater originating from the Harbor View Square and provide data to support the design of the remedy for the area.
The investigation, which is scheduled to begin in late June and continue for approximately two months, will include installing borings into the bedrock, collecting and analyzing bedrock samples, and collecting data to determine groundwater flow paths.
“Some borings will be installed in the grassy area and others will be in the roadways and/or the right-of-way,” said the DEC’s Kevin Frazier. “The borings will essentially surround Oswego’s West Side Excess Flow Management Facility and the LaFarge Cement Terminal.”
