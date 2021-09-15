ALBANY — State environmental regulators this week unveiled proposed rules for a ban on polystyrene, or Styrofoam, set for next year.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the proposed regulations, which are set to ban polystyrene containers and loose fi ll packaging, also known as “packing peanuts.” DEC said the polystyrene ban would go into effect Jan. 1, and build on New York’s environmental leadership, which in recent years has included a plastic bag ban and other efforts.
“New York’s proposed regulations to implement a ban on polystyrene foam containers and packing material will reduce the waste headed to landfills and combustors,” Seggos said in a statement. “The ban creates enormous long-term benefits for the environment by helping to reduce litter, clean up the recycling stream, prevent macro/microplastic pollution, and bolster the ongoing transition to more sustainable alternatives. I encourage New Yorkers to review the draft regulations and provide comments as we work to remove these single-use plastic products from our waste stream to protect the environment, both now and into the future.”
Disposable food service containers made of expanded polystyrene banned under the law and proposed regulations include bowls, cartons, hinged so-called clamshell containers, cups, lids, plates, trays, or any other product designed or used to temporarily store or transport prepared foods or beverages, including containers generally recognized as designed for single use. Under the law, certain facilities and covered food service providers may request a financial hardship waiver, which may apply to one or more disposable food service containers. The proposed regulations detail the application process and approval criteria.
The DEC is accepting comments on the proposed regulations until Nov. 22.
The city of Oswego implemented a ban on polystyrene in June after delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, part of a series of environmentally conscious reforms proposed by Mayor Billy Barlow and Port City officials in 2019. Deemed “The Keep Oswego Clean Initiative,” the Port City reforms included the Styrofoam ban, increased fines for littering and prohibitions on smoking, vaping and other tobacco products in public spaces.
Barlow at the time called it “a multifaceted initiative” that positioned the city to capitalize on investments made in downtown, parks and neighborhoods by encouraging people to be conscious of their behaviors, the appearance of the community and their impact on the environment. Due to the Port City’s status as a waterfront community, Barlow said the city has “even more responsibility” and “more of an obligation” to protect the environment.
According to the (DEC), expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam is a major contributor to environmental litter, causing negative impacts to wildlife, waterways, and natural resources. The DEC said the material is lightweight, breaks apart easily, and does not readily biodegrade, which makes it persistent in the environment and susceptible to becoming microplastic pollution.
EPS foam containers and loose fill packaging are not accepted by most recycling programs in New York because the foam is difficult to recycle, easily contaminates the recycling stream, is often soiled and has low value.
At the time the Port City polystyrene ban was being debated, a spokesperson from the American Chemistry Council (AAC) — an industry trade group — claimed banning of individual types of foodservice packaging does not reduce litter, but rather alters the types of products found in the waste stream. According to AAC, alternatives to polystyrene foam foodservice containers can increase waste, energy use and greenhouse gas emissions, in addition to hurting small businesses and increasing costs for consumers.
Under state law and the proposed regulations, manufacturers and stores are prohibited from selling, offering for sale, or distributing polystyrene food and beverage containers or loose fi ll packaging in the state.
Under the state’s proposed regulations, examples of covered food service providers required to comply with the ban include:
• Food service establishments, caterers, temporary food service establishments, mobile food service establishments, and pushcarts as defined in the New York State Sanitary Code;
• Retail food stores, as defined in Article 28 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, which include any establishment where food and food products are offered to the consumer and intended for off-premises consumption;
• Delis, grocery stores, restaurants, cafeterias, and coffee shops; • Hospitals, adult care facilities, and nursing homes; and
• Elementary and secondary schools, colleges, and universities.
The law and proposed regulations include exemptions for raw meat, pork, seafood, poultry, or fi sh sold for the purpose of cooking or preparing off-site by the customer and prepackaged food filled or sealed prior to receipt at a covered food service provider.
The full text of the draft regulations is available on DEC’s website. New Yorkers are invited to submit written comments on the proposed regulations through Nov. 22 by emailing foamban@dec.ny.gov (include “Comments on Proposed Part 353” in the subject line of the email) or by mailing comments to: BWRR-Part 353, NYSDEC, Division of Materials Management, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-7253.
DEC plans to hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed Part 353 regulations at 1 p.m. Nov. 15, but further details on that hearing has not yet been made available.
