OSWEGO — A collaboration between SUNY Oswego and the Oswego Town Historical Society aims to bring local history to the forefront of some students’ studies.
SUNY Oswego history professor Candis Haak teaches the Death, Data, & Local Cemeteries course, and the annual Oswego Town Cemetery Walk ,hosted in collaboration with theatre professor Jonel Langenfeld, will return in-person after being held virtually last year due to the pandemic.
Through these two projects, students get a unique glimpse into the history of cemeteries and the history of local residents, while also learning of local forefathers and their significance, according to Oswego Town Historian George DeMass.
“Both courses introduce younger generations to cemeteries,” DeMass told The Palladium-Times during a recent interview. “The residents of the Oswego Town Rural Cemetery know we are here, and are glad we are here."
DeMass, who serves as a consultant for both classes, said throughout the year students in Haak’s course take guided tours through the historic Oswego Town Rural Cemetery and Riverside Cemetery, extrapolate land survey data, photographs, working on monuments and use the information to document past residents’ lives.
Haak said the class provides students an “opportunity to train as digital his historians” and learn skills crucial to historians today, such as learning cemetery traditions, practicing artifact photography, how to accurately record data and more.
The students’ research includes observing the monuments and dead buried there and using a state-of-the-art camera system able to replicate what is on a weathered tombstone, Haak said.
“With a digital camera and an exterior flash we hold at specific angles, when the camera goes off the flash does as well,” Haak said.“We try to get as much light on the stone as possible so then we can then read what is there.”
The research will also be available to the public, Haak said.
“We want to make sure the community has access to the research we have done,” she told The Palladium-Times. “There will be an open house conference that the public is invited to at the end of the year.”
Haak said her class was part of a new, larger, research project titled “the past spaces and places of Oswego” — a research project meant to inform the community of “the deep history of the place they are living in.”
The research project has two aspects she said. The first aspect is a mapping of historic Oswego and the data researched from the class about the Port City’s past residents. She estimated that the project would be available for full viewing online within the next few years.
Up-and-coming historians are not the only students who get experience in the field through this project, however. Theatre students also get to harness their craft through an additional collaboration.
On Oct. 29, DeMass said the cemetery would welcome community members and SUNY Oswego students to the Oswego Town Rural Cemetery for the sixth-annual cemetery walk. This is the first time the walk will be in person since 2019, officials said.
Last year’s rendition was held virtually due to pandemic restrictions on social gatherings, officials said. In place of live-guided tours, students prerecorded performances and showed them online throughout late November 2020.
Langenfeld said throughout the event, students don outfits resembling residents buried locally and impersonate them, informing the community about them, their history and significant aspects of their lives.
Popularly portrayed characters in the past have included Dr. Mary Walker, Dr. Edward Sheldon, former SUNY Oswego professors, popular abolitionists and noteworthy visionaries among others.
“When you really have to tell someone’s story, that’s when you really learn to think outside yourself and know it’s not just about you,” Langenfeld said. “Its important to tell the story of those that have gone before us. Its part of learning, its part of understanding why people make the choices they do.”
Langenfeld said the collaboration traditionally draws in roughly 200 people every year and has even gotten the attention of town officials.
Oswego Town Supervisor Richard Kaulfuss said the collaboration is another example of an improved working relationship between the town and SUNY Oswego. Kaulfuss said the collaboration also raises awareness about the connections between the school — adding many students and faculty are not even aware parts of the college are located within the town — and the rich history of Oswego Town.
“People are realizing there’s a lot of history out here in the town,” Kaulfuss said, noting students and faculty have started to take an interest in the town’s history. “People know about Dr. Mary Walker, but they don’t realize we actually have two Medal of Honor winners buried in the cemetery. Not too many people in the country can say that.”
Haak said her class would “have a cameo” during the walk showing attendees what their class was all about and informing the community about the character documentation and researching process.
More details about the event will be released throughout the coming weeks leading up to the event.
