Deadline imminent for Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation grant apps

OSWEGO — The application deadline is rapidly approaching for the latest round of grant applications from the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation, and organization officials are urging community members to take the opportunity to enrich local lives and invest in the future of Oswego.
Next Tuesday, Sept. 15, is the final day to submit requests for funding, with grants ranging from $500 up to $2,000 in a number of categories: arts, science, sports, advocacy and/or community improvement. Foundation leaders said they would also consider potentially more costly projects, if it’s the right fit for their mission.
The locally focused philanthropy group is named for Oswego native Garrett Dunsmoor who starred in the classroom and on the playing fields for Oswego High School before a tragic accident took his life the summer after his graduation from St. Lawrence University.
“Garrett was an incredible young man whose positive attitude, sense of humor and compassion for others left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him,” said MacKenzie Dunsmoor, Garrett’s sister. “While Garrett is not here to fulfill his destiny, we continue his legacy of love by giving youth in and around Oswego the opportunities he had earned.”
The first round of funding was announced in February, and included 17 grants to local organizations. Grants were awarded to Blessings in a Backpack and the Children’s Museum of Oswego, as well as a number of youth baseball, lacrosse, football and basketball leagues, the Fulton and Oswego YMCAs and the Oswego Town Volunteer Fire Department.
To submit an application, an online form is located at garrettdunsmoormemorialfoundation.com/grants or email a PDF application (available at the website) to gdmemorialfoundation@gmail.com.
Officials said decisions would be made within roughly 30 days. Applications received after Sept. 15 will automatically be rolled into the next funding period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.