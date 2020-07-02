Dave Ruel promoted to senior director of ancillary services at Oswego Health

OSWEGO — Oswego Health has announced the recent promotion of Dave Ruel as senior director of ancillary services.
Ruel began his career at Oswego Health in 1994 as a CT technologist and advanced to senior CT technologist in 2001, RIS/PACS administrator in 2007, RIS/PACS administrator and CT/MRI supervisor in 2012, before becoming director of medical imaging in 2014.
In this new position at Oswego Health, Ruel will oversee the lab, pharmacy, physical therapy and dietary, along with continuing to oversee the medical imaging department.
“Dave has been instrumental in growing our medical imaging department and with his longstanding career here at Oswego Health and his continued commitment to our patients, we are beyond confident in his abilities in this new role,” stated Valerie Favata, vice president and chief nursing officer.
