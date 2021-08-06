OSWEGO — Prosecutors across the state are investigating alleged acts committed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, including a 2017 incident in Oswego County, that could result in criminal charges against the longtime New York governor who also faces a looming impeachment.
New York State Attorney General Letitia James this week unveiled a report detailing sexual harassment and assault allegations against Cuomo by 11 women, including claims of unwanted touching and inappropriate comments made during a May 2017 incident in northern Oswego County. Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes said prosecutors are planning to review materials from James’ investigation to determine if criminal charges are warranted.
“I’m reaching out to the state Attorney General’s office to see if they’re able to provide any statements that they obtained — any transcripts, notes, basically any discovery that they have — related to that allegation,” Oakes said, adding his office is also seeking to speak with the complainant.
The 165-page state Attorney General (AG) report includes an allegation from Virginia Limmiatis, a spokesperson for National Grid, that appears to be connected to an event at the Salmon River Fish Hatchery on May 24, 2017. The May 2017 event was related to the state’s acquisition of more than 6,000 acres of protected land near Tug Hill and the Salmon River.
Limmiatis told the AG’s office she reached for a handshake at the event, but Cuomo instead pressed his fingers on the company name printed across the chest of her shirt.
According to the report, Limmiatis said Cuomo leaned in so his cheek was touching her cheek and told her “I’m going to say I see a spider on your shoulder.” There was no spider, Limmiatis said, but Cuomo allegedly brushed his hand in the area between her shoulder and breast below her collarbone.
Limmiatis testified she was “too shocked and appalled during the interaction to say anything,” but did tell other attendees about the interaction. Limmiatis told the AG she did not independently pursue the options due to “trepidation and fear,” adding she was “absolutely humiliated.”
“How do you explain to someone what the governor did in public, such an egregious act, heinous act,” Limmiatis is quoted as saying in the AG’s report. “I was very fearful… how does someone believe that this happened to me.”
Cuomo denied any recollection of the event or the conduct alleged by Limmiatis, according to the report. Cuomo’s attorneys released a more than 80-page response to the allegations in the AG’s report, but the rebuttal did not address Limmiatis’ claims.
The AG’s investigators, however, said Limmiatis appeared to be credible and noted her allegations were “substantially corroborated by individuals whom (she) spoke to contemporaneously about her experience.”
Oakes said the AG’s report lays out details of the allegations but noted his office would like to speak directly with the complainant to “hear in her own words and in her own voice what took place.”
“Once I am able to meet with her and review the materials, then we can make an assessment whether any potential charges can be filed,” Oakes said, adding prosecutors would consider a number of issues, including the statute of limitations and the alleged victim’s wishes prior to filing charges.
Under state law, there is a five-year statute of limitations on felonies and a two-year limitation on class A misdemeanors, but Oakes noted there is a provision that allows the statute of limitations to be extended for certain acts committed by public officials while in office.
Asked what potential charges could be filed based on current knowledge of the allegations, Oakes declined to speculate.
“Out of fairness to everyone, I don’t want to base decisions or speculate based on a report,” Oakes said. “It seems to be well documented and heavily footnoted, but I would want to see the statements and talk with the complainant before making any assessment of what potential charges could apply.”
Prosecutors in at least four other counties have said their offices would investigate possible criminal charges against Cuomo, who is also facing political pressure as Democratic allies continue to call for his resignation and impeachment proceedings appear imminent.
As of Friday, at least one victim, a former Cuomo aide who accused him of groping her breast at the governor’s mansion in November 2020, filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo with the Albany County Sheriff’s office, according to the Associated Press.
A team of Cuomo lawyers held a press briefing Friday afternoon disputing the charges, specifically objecting to the former aide’s accusations. Attorney Rita Glavin, a former federal prosecutor, claimed the AG’s report appeared more like “putting together a case against a target” than “independent fact-finding with an open mind.”
“This investigation was conducted in a manner to support a predetermined narrative,” Glavin said.
Glavin said the former executive aide was at Cuomo’s state residence the night of November 16 but detailed a series of text messages and other correspondence with co-workers purportedly proving the incident could not have taken place.
Following the press briefing, James’ office released a statement accusing Cuomo of attacking the credibility of the 11 women and the independent investigation. Fabien Levy, press secretary and senior advisor to the New York AG, said the 11 women’s accounts are “corroborated by a mountain of evidence,” calling any attempt to undermine the credibility of the alleged victims “unfortunate.”
“To attack this investigation and attempt to undermine and politicize this process takes away from the bravery displayed by these women,” Levy said in a statement.
The AG’s report concluded Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, most current or former state employees, and detailed varying accounts of unwelcome and nonconsensual touching in addition to numerous offensive comments “of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”
