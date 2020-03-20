Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in what is now a daily press briefing on COVID-19, announced "drastic action" to curb the spread of the virus. Cuomo banned all unnecessary gatherings and required all non-essential workers to stay at home.

Cuomo also announced the cancelation of all non-critical elective surgery, expressed a desire to work with manufactures and offer incentives to manufacture surgical masks and other necessities to keep health care workers safe.