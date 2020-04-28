SYRACUSE — Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited SUNY Upstate in Syracuse Tuesday afternoon and unveiled a series of tentative plans for what a re-opening of parts of New York might look like — starting as early as May 15 when the current stay-at-home orders expire — if a downward trend in cases continues.
Testing, tracing and monitoring COVID-19 cases would be a key component of any re-opening, Cuomo said, along with social distancing and other safety measures at any re-opening businesses. Local officials said Cuomo's announcement was encouraging, and expressed confidence the region might be ready to re-open next month.
Cuomo said "if we see the cases go down" over the next two weeks, certain regions would meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and could start to implement re-opening plans as early as May 15.
"We have gone through hell and back over the last 60 or so days," Cuomo said, adding what New Yorkers have done in recent weeks has saved lives, but as much as we want the COVID-19 outbreak to be over, "it is not over."
The CDC guidelines include a 14-day reduction in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, a robust system of testing and contact tracing, as well as the ability to increase intensive care unit (ICU) capacity at local hospitals and supply sufficient personal protective equipment to handle a surge in patients if necessary.
A full list of the White House and CDC guidelines can be found here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/openingamerica/
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, said officials have had "rough discussions" with other local leaders in neighboring counties, adding it's a positive sign that the governor has recognized there are different circumstances in various areas of the state.
"We're encouraged that he at least realizes there's a difference between Phoenix and Poughkeepsie," Weatherup said. "He's at least having discussions, but we have to prove to him that we have sufficient abilities for diagnostic testing and we also have to make sure that within the health care system itself we have capacity for patients, along with a downward trend in positive cases."
Weatherup said Oswego County is prepared to move forward with re-opening if the current trend in COVID-19 cases remains the same.
"I have high confidence in our health department for contact tracing," the chairman said, also noting there's been a focus on the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the three deaths in the county, but the majority of those infected have recovered.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said he's also been participating in a regional conversation with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and other leaders around central New York about the region's positioning and plans to re-open. Barlow believes the region is in "a good position" to start re-opening on or around May 15.
"The general public has done their job, did what we asked them to do and flattened the curve, and we must — as difficult as it may be — continue doing that for the time being to maintain our position to allow for a safe re-opening sooner than later," Barlow said.
Barlow said local data indicates a slow, responsible re-opening and phased approach "would make the most sense," and noted the region is "in a much better position than other areas of the state."
Counties would have to coordinate with each other and the state, Cuomo said, calling the state's plans "fact based" and "data-driven." He said the plans are aimed at keeping people safe while re-opening portions of the economy.
Manufacturing and construction would be part of the first phase of re-opening, Cuomo said. He also noted the state must "protect and respect" essential workers, who showed up to work and risked contracting the virus while many stayed home.
The state can't negate all the work that went into life-saving measures, Cuomo said, adding health care, education and other industries must be re-imagined to ensure those systems are better than before the coronavirus outbreak.
Cuomo said a decision on schools would be coming by the end of the week, noting it would be difficult to re-open the economy without re-opening schools.
