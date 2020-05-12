Cub Scout Pack 885 launches food drive to support Human Concerns Center

OSWEGO — Officials for Cub Scout Pack 885 are pleased to announce its second canned food drive this year.
The Scouts will be collecting canned food and non-perishable items throughout the month of May and all food donations will go to The Human Concern Center for distribution to families in need.
Pack leaders said collection bins will be located, to start, at two locations in the city of Oswego to collect donations. There may be additional locations as the effort progresses, officials said. Locations and dates are as follows:
Price Chopper (137 State Route 104, Oswego)
Collection dates — May 11 - May 22
Paul's Big M (276 W. 1st St., Oswego)
Collection dates — May 11 - May 18
Officials said the group is also available to pick up items on a limited basis. To schedule pick up, call Jake at (315) 529-1236 or Kate at (315) 317-9546.
“Any donation will help!” said Pack 885’s Jake Mulcahey. “Families all over our county are out of work and struggling. These are difficult times for many. We appreciate your help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.