OSWEGO — For the past year, COVID-19 has come, nearly gone, and come back again to affect everyone’s life in the United States and around the world.
Oswego County was no different.
Here’s a look back at Oswego County News Now’s local COVID coverage highlights for the past year.
JANUARY
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the Port City weathered a challenging 2020 and will focus on recovery in 2021 “to beat and fully recover from the current health crisis.”
FEBRUARY
The availability of COVID-19 vaccine sends thousands of people to vaccination clinics around the state, and the Oswego County Health Department begins seeking volunteers interested in helping with the vaccination process.
Oswego records 4,777 cases per 100,000.
The city partners with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring its mobile unit to provide COVID tests to a drive at Oswego High School.
Oswego County lawmakers approve $200,000 for coronavirus-related expenses, bringing the county’s current total to $1.3 million.
The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Oswego County and over the next month and a half more than 8,000 residents complete their two-dose regiment along with 6,500 more receiving their first dose.
MARCH
COVID-19 cases in Oswego County continue to fall to their lowest levels since mid to late November. More than 10,000 Oswego County residents have now completed a two-dose COVID-19 vaccination schedule.
Appointments become available for first doses at G. Ray Bodley High School in clinics sponsored by the Oswego County Health Department.
APRIL
With vaccinations being administered, infection rates begin to fall, and bars and restaurants get an extension to stay open until midnight as opposed to 8 p.m. Curfews are lifted and mask requirements ease as some people begin to believe the end of the pandemic is in sight.
MAY
May is a welcome month with many believing the danger is over. Higher vaccination rates and warmer weather contribute to improved statistics. The number of active cases in Oswego County falls below 50 for the first time since November, a more than 95 percent decline from January numbers.
JUNE
On June 13, the state of emergency issued in response to the pandemic is lifted. In response, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announces the return of the popular Oswego Sunset Concert Series at Breitbeck Park.
JULY
COVID cases begin to rise as the new Delta variant rears its head. The county health department reports a more than six-fold increase in active COVID cases from the previous two weeks.
The first of three COVID-19 vaccine incentive drawings that the United Way of Greater Oswego County is offered on July 30.
AUGUST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Oswego County continues to rise, continuing a trend that followed months of declining cases fueled by the release of effective vaccines. The county health department reports 104 county residents tested positive during the previous week.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists Oswego County’s community transmission risk level as “substantial.” Cases continue to rise, marking the sixth-consecutive week of steep increases after months of declines.
The next county health department COVID report lists 204 active cases. SUNY Oswego announces all students with a physical presence on campus must complete a COVID-19 vaccine regimen by the following month or risk having their enrollment canceled.
SEPTEMBER
All SUNY Oswego students are required to participate in baseline COVID-19 testing prior to attending classes. Unvaccinated students are no longer allowed to participate in intercollegiate athletics, club sports, intramurals, and campus recreation activities or offerings access/use of fitness centers on campus.
Active COVID cases surpass 500 in the county for the first time since the end of January, the highest active total in nearly eight months. The total number of cases since March 2020 rises to more than 9,850. Two Oswego County residents die, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 99.
OCTOBER
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announces 451 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cumulative cases since the pandemic began to 11,092.
The U.S.-Canadian border reopens, ending a 19-month closure.
Oswego city schools launch COVID-19 testing to meet recently enacted state regulations.
NOVEMBER
The number of active COVID-19 cases steadily declines in the second half of October after an early fall surge. The active number of cases reported the week of Nov. 4 falls to 403, a significant downturn to the more than 500 recorded for five-consecutive weeks, which included more than 650 cases at one point.
DECEMBER
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow declares a state of emergency due to compounding frustrations facing Oswego Health including extreme staffing shortages.
The county health department reports 706 additional residents test positive for the virus over the previous week, bringing the total number of positive cases to 15,530 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
Students and staff at Oswego schools temporarily transition to remote instruction.
On Dec. 30, the county health department reports a positivity rate over 26 percent from COVID tests conducted the previous two days.
