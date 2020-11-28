PALERMO — This year’s Christmas in Palermo event will be a little different, officials have announced, with a drive-thru experience Dec. 6 starting at 4:30 p.m. in the upper parking lot of the Palermo United Methodist Church.
Dr. Seuss’ Grinch will welcome visitors with a sign that says “COVID can’t stop Christmas in Palermo.”
Participants will have the opportunity to view different stations among many light displays on their way through. One will include wSanta waving to children, and Santa’s elves will pass out a small gift to all children. A mailbox will be available where letters can be mailed to Kris Kringle.
The drive-thru stations are free but homemade Christmas cookies made on location will be available for purchase, with the Cookie Monster handing over the cookies.
Trail Life Boy Scouts and American Heritage Girl Scouting programs will be offering free hot cocoa kits and pre-packaged s’mores, handed out by Frosty the Snowman by the bonfire.
The elves at Santa’s Workshop will be handing out a “craft kit in a bag.” A virtual lesson will be shared after the event to help the children do their craft. The Community Christmas Tree located toward the front of the church yard will be aglow to bring light to the community in these uncertain times.
Along the drive-thru, there will be a station with a collection box. In the spirit of Christmas, participants are invited to take a canned or boxed food for the Christmas boxes and/or a toy or gift for a child to support the Angel Tree mission. Specific items needed will be posted on the church website and Facebook page.
The last thing participants will see is a manger depicting the biblical account of the true origins of Christmas.
Following the virtual lesson, a children’s story time with the pastor, and a fireside chat will be offered.
The basket auction will continue this year, but will be on line to bid. They can be viewed during the drive thru. The link for the video and basket auction will be posted on their Facebook page and website at pumc-f.faithlifesites.com.
The public is invited to the event. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
