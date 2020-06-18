OSWEGO — More than 30 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in employees of an Oswego Town apple processing facility in connection to an outbreak uncovered by county health officials this week.
State and local health officials have conducted hundreds of COVID-19 tests in Oswego County in recent days, including more than 100 employees at the Champlain Valley Specialty in Oswego Town, which is the epicenter of the recent outbreak. According to county Health Department data, the number of active laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus has quadrupled in the last 10 days — increasing from just 10 on June 8 to 41 on June 18 — largely as a result of a cluster of cases traced back to the apple processing facility located on state Route 104 in Oswego Town.
“With this apple processing facility cluster we can see the virus is still in our community and there is still community transmission,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “The risk is high and I encourage people to keep hand washing, social distancing and wearing face masks.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, said the county Health Department became aware of the outbreak through the department's investigations of positive test results. The county Health Department is tasked with performing extensive case investigations and contact tracing for each confirmed case of the coronavirus, and officials recognized earlier this week an outbreak at the Champlain Valley facility after seven workers tested positive for COVID-19.
“The patients were traced, more people were tested, and we are taking proactive measures to contain the cluster,” Weatherup said. “That's the way it's supposed to work.”
The county Health Department, in conjunction with the state Department of Health (DOH), offered testing to each of the more than 100 employees at the Champlain Valley facility on Tuesday. Results of those tests came back Thursday, and confirmed 22 employees who reside in Oswego County are infected with the virus. County officials, however, said there are employees who reside in other counties who work at the plant, but those results are returned to public health officials in the county in which the employee resides.
“Other employees who tested positive live in other counties,” Weatherup said in a Thursday afternoon announcement.
Details were not available on the number of positive cases in other counties, or whether there are more cases connected to the apple processing plant, such as relatives and contacts of the employees.
The Champlain Valley outbreak comes less than a week after the central New York region entered the third phase of New York state's post-coronavirus economic reopening, which marked a drastic step forward as many businesses shuttered or limited for nearly three months were able to open their doors to customers.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in his daily press briefing Thursday, noted the Champlain Valley outbreak, calling the cluster and the Central New York region “the only caution sign across the state,” but noting it's also an example of the success of the state's system of contact tracing.
“That's bad news but it's also good news,” Cuomo said Thursday morning, noting there were about 34 positive cases at the plant. “That's the way this is supposed to work.”
Cuomo said statewide there were 68,541 COVID-19 tests conducted Wednesday, marking the “highest number of tests” in a single day, and the “lowest percentage of positive” tests, with just 618, or less than 1 percent, positive. Three percent of tests in the Central New York returned positive results, which Cuomo said was largely the result of the Champlain Valley outbreak.
“Other than that all the numbers have been good,” the governor said.
Representative for Champlain Valley said in a Thursday statement the company was working in tandem with the DOH and health officials from Oswego and Onondaga counties to ensure the well-being of employees, their families and the community.
“We are extremely appreciative of the New York State Department of Health, Oswego County Health Department and Onondage County Health Department for their vigilance in helping us to keep our employees safe and the community informed as much as possible,” said Champlain Valley General Manager Ben Maynard.
Maynard noted the majority of Champlain Valley employees tested negative for the virus, but called the health department's testing “an important step to ensuring that the company could make informed decisions about the well-being” of employees and the community.
“We recognize the importance for all of us to stay as vigilant as possible with our safety practices at work and at home in order to do our part to curb the spread of COVID-19,” Maynard said. “As we move forward, our company is focusing our time and attention on continuing to ensure the safety and security of our employees.”
Company officials said checks and controls were instituted to prevent employees exhibiting symptoms from entering the facility, in addition to personal protective equipment requirements and nightly deep cleaning and sanitation procedures at the plant.
Prior to the results coming back, Huang said officials expected “many positives,” and pointed out health officials also conducted testing at Hamilton Homes in Oswego and Holly Gardens in Fulton.
The Champlain Valley facility was inspected by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets this week, according to county officials, who said the inspection indicated the food product does not pose a threat to consumers and a recall is not necessary.
More than 12,000 Oswego County residents have been tested for COVID-19 as of June 18, an increase of more than 3,000 tests over the past 10 days, from 9,286 on June 8 to 12,461 on June 18, according to county data.
County health officials investigate each positive case of COVID-19 in Oswego County, and when appropriate, family members and contacts are also placed in mandatory quarantine or isolation. All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are notified.
Health officials urge residents to take the following precautions:
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home if you are sick unless you are seeking health care.
Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Call 911 if you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, in addition to muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, gastrointestinal illness and sudden onset of lost taste or smell.
Additional coronavirus-related uestions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information about emotional supports can be found at the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene website at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
