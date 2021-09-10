OSWEGO — A precipitous increase in positive COVID-19 tests over the past two weeks in Oswego County has led the county to its highest number of confirmed, active cases of the coronavirus since January.
The Oswego County Health Department, which has led the public health response and reporting since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, reported 388 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, an uptick from the 327 residents testing positive the week prior, which was at the time the highest weekly count since February. The two-week barrage of new positive cases brings the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the county up to 452 — the highest active total in more than seven months.
“COVID-19 continues to take a toll on our community as new case counts have been surging in the past two or three weeks,” Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said in a statement.
More than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Oswego County in the past month, marking the quickest accumulation of 1,000 cases since early February. Nearly 9,400 Oswego County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since monitoring started in March 2020. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to label Oswego County as a high transmission community.
Huang also announced two more coronavirus-related deaths in the past week. The total number of Oswego County deaths stands at 97, according to state Department of Health (DOH) data. More than 60 Oswego County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications since the start of the year.
“Every death is a sad development in our efforts to fight this virus and a reminder that it is rampant in our county,” Huang said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of these people.”
Across New York, daily case counts ticked downward in recent days but remain twice as high as a month ago and roughly 10-fold the June lows. Between 3,000 and 4,000 New Yorkers continue to test positive for COVID-19 each day, with hundreds of patients admitted to the hospital each day and dozens dying.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said state officials are continuing to monitor data as students return to schools and more employees return to in-person work, noting it is critical New Yorkers “double down” on stopping the spread of infection.
“Not a single person wants to relive the memories from last year, which is why we are 100 percent committed to doing everything in our power as we continue our battle with COVID,” Hochul said. “We need to double down on exercising basic safety measures like wearing our masks, handwashing, social distancing — and we need everyone to get vaccinated.”
Health officials continue to urge vaccinations as the nation, including New York, hovers short of the vaccination rates necessary for herd immunity. Roughly 61 percent of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, according to state DOH data, a figure higher than the roughly 53 percent of the U.S. population. Oswego County, however, is below the state rate and in line with the national average at 53 percent.
County health officials are monitoring the recent surge in cases and continuing contact tracing and case investigations. The county Health Department is also working to increase vaccinations and regularly holding clinics, including more than two dozen in August in which more than 400 shots were administered.
“We encourage everyone eligible for a vaccine to get their shot,” Huang said. “It’s not too late to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community. The more people get vaccinated, the better we can protect those who are not eligible for the vaccine so far, especially those who are very young.”
COVID-19 vaccines are broadly available throughout the county, according to Huang, who noted in addition to the health department clinics, vaccines are offered at local pharmacies and through health care providers.
Surging cases across the nation come as a summer that was supposed to mark the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is instead coming to an end with U.S. deaths at their highest point since March. The Delta variant is filling hospitals, sickening children and driving coronavirus-related deaths in some places to the highest levels since the start of the pandemic.
School systems across the country have reopened their classrooms in recent weeks, with some abruptly switching back to remote learning due to outbreaks.
The U.S. death toll stands at more than 650,000, with at least one major forecast model projecting it will top 750,000 by December.
As recently as July the future looked promising. More than six months into the U.S. vaccination drive, President Joe Biden held a White House party on July Fourth to celebrate the country’s freedom from the virus, and other political leaders had high hopes for a close-to-normal summer.
Then a summer wave was fueled by the extra-contagious Delta variant, which combined with stark resistance to vaccinations that formed along political and geographic lines, said Dr. Sten Vermund, of the Yale School of Public Health.
“The virus was more efficient in spreading among the unvaccinated so that you blunted the expected benefit of vaccines,” Vermund said. The national crisis escalated rapidly from June to August. About 400,000 COVID-19 infections were recorded for all of June. The U.S. recorded 400,000 infections in three days last week.
The U.S. recorded 26,800 deaths and more than 4.2 million infections in August. The number of monthly positive cases was the fourth-highest total since the start of the pandemic.
The 2021 Delta-driven onslaught is killing younger Americans at a much higher rate than previous waves of the pandemic in the Northeast last spring, the Sun Belt in the summer of 2020 and the deadly winter surge around the holidays.
During the peaks of those waves, Americans over 75 suffered the highest proportion of death. Now, the most vulnerable age group for death is 50 to 64. Overall, the outbreak is still well below the all-time peaks reached over the winter, when deaths topped out at 3,400 a day and new cases at a quarter-million per day. The U.S. is now averaging more than 150,000 new cases per day, however, levels not seen since January. Deaths are close to 1,500 per day, up more than a third since late August.
Even before the Delta variant became dominant, experts say there were indications that larger gatherings and relaxed social distancing measures were fueling new cases.
“We had been cooped up for over a year and everyone wanted to get out,” said Dr. David Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “In the face of that kind of strong change in behavior, even getting almost two-thirds of our adult population vaccinated wasn’t enough.”
The COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective against hospitalization and death, but many tens of millions of eligible Americans remain unvaccinated. Nearly 40 percent of Americans 12 and older are not fully protected.
Yale’s Vermund sees reasons to be cautiously optimistic about the next few months. Cases in most states appear to be plateauing and are likely to decline in the fall, buying health authorities more time to vaccinate adults and teenagers before flu season.
“If we can continue making progress between now and Thanksgiving, we may be able to substantially blunt the coronavirus surge in flu season,” Vermund said.
