COVID-19 case count drops, but remains high

Still more than 500 active cases in Oswego County
OSWEGO — The number of new positive COVID-19 cases dropped slightly over the past week but more than 500 Oswego County residents remain actively infected by the virus, a trend that now stretches back more than a month.
The Oswego County Health Department on Monday reported 372 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, marking the lowest number of weekly cases in a month. The number of active cases remains above 500 for the fifth consecutive week, but represents a more than 20 percent downturn from the previous week when nearly 650 cases active cases were recorded.
The 506 active cases, though still high for a population the size of Oswego County, is the lowest number of active cases recorded since late September.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said the weekly accumulated new case count has come down to fewer than 400 cases — the lowest in several weeks and something he called “a good sign” — but cautioned a single week does not mark a significant trend and residents should remain cautious and continue personal protections.
“This is the first time in the past several weeks,” Huang said of the new case count below 400. “We have also seen our seven-day testing volume diminished. However, the percentage of positive results from all those tests remains above 10 percent.”
The seven-day statewide average positive rate reported on Monday was 2.1 percent, roughly one-fifth the rate recorded in Oswego County.
The elevated positivity rate indicates the COVID-19 virus is still active in the community, Huang said, noting the viral activity puts vaccinated and not fully vaccinated individuals “at higher risk of contracting the disease and developing severe cases.” Huang continues to urge unvaccinated and not fully vaccinated individuals to get vaccinated.
Though the number of new cases appears to be trending in the right direction, Huang noted “there are so many things that could complicate it” as the area is now entering flu season and the potential for new coronavirus mutations remains.
Three additional Oswego County residents died over the past week due to COVID-19 related illness, according to state Department of Health (DOH) data. The three additional deaths bring the total number of Oswego County deaths to 115 since the pandemic started in March 2020, with 20 deaths occurring in the county since the start of September.
Statewide, more than 3,000 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to DOH data, with the total number of New Yorkers testing positive since the pandemic started now above 2.5 million.
More than 65,650 Oswego County residents, or roughly 56 percent of the county population, have been fully vaccinated, according to DOH data, with another roughly 5,000 individuals receiving a first dose. Statewide, roughly 12.8 million New Yorkers, or 66 percent of the population, have completed a vaccination series.
“We still need to encourage people to get vaccinated,” Huang said Monday. “Fully vaccinated rates are still low in our county. “
With children younger than 12 expected to become eligible for the vaccine soon, the vaccination rate could climb significantly higher as parents seek protection against the coronavirus for their school-aged children. In recent weeks, county health officials have noted a significant number of new COVID-19 cases in the county, as many as one-third of all cases, are among school-aged children, and many of those cases have caused small outbreaks of the virus within families.
“We’re seeing more family microclusters,” Huang said on Monday, noting large community outbreaks have slowed. “That’s the reason we’ve highlighted the school situation. We are trying to stress to many families who do not take it seriously.”
Testing capacity remains an issue in Oswego County as well, Huang said, noting it is a problem throughout rural America. Local schools and the county Health Department are currently working to secure more testing. Huang noted the county partnered with Pulaski Urgent Care to build capacity, but there is still a need for more testing, specifically for school students, faculty and staff.
Child vaccination could lighten the testing burden significantly, and final approvals for use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children ages five to 11 is expected as soon as next month. Huang said the county Health Department is starting to tackle the challenge of vaccinating small children, noting that process would be slightly different than vaccinating adults and teenagers.
Huang noted that as each age group has become eligible for the vaccines the percentage of COVID-19 cases from each age group has dropped, signifying the effectiveness of the inoculations.
“Overall, the more residents we can get vaccinated there is much less chance the virus can transmit in the community,” Huang said. “And the more vaccinated the less chance the virus generates new variants.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to list Oswego County as a community with a high level of COVID-19 transmission.
