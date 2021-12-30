OSWEGO COUNTY — The county may take on a new shape as early as next year as county leaders earmark more than $5 million to fund more than a dozen community-focused projects across the area.
Governor Kathy Hochul last week announced an additional $196 million in state funding for a multitude of projects to add to $525 million in resources the state made available to municipalities this year. Through this funding, 488 projects throughout the state will be partially or entirely funded.
A total of $5,002,470 is earmarked for 19 projects throughout Oswego County.
“The economic toll of the pandemic has been felt in every corner of the state, which is why we must ensure that our equitable economic recovery does the same,” Hochul said in a statement. “This new round of funding, rooted in a bottom up approach that partners with local leaders and utilizes unique regional strengths, will be another important tool as we work to transform communities across New York State into places where people will want to live, work and visit for generations to come.”
Through this funding the county received more than $250,000 to partially fund two community-focused projects at a county level: $196,139 to fund the second phase of the county’s Oswego River Public Access Boat Launch and $60,000 to complete a countywide infrastructure assessment.
Once completed, the boat launch will transform a nearly eightacre parcel along state Route 481 on the edge of the city of Oswego at 380-404 E. River Road, across from St. Peter Cemetery at the former Oswego County Jail site.
Currently, brush and trees occupy the site. Funding for the boat launch was granted through the state Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) initiative and the New York State Department of State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. The funds will be used to construct an American Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant trail, bolster the shoreline’s strength, incorporate a viewing and parking area and build a paddlers’ boat launch between locks O-5 and O-6, according to county documents.
Based on the county grant proposal, the total projected project cost for the second phase is $261,519. At this rate, the county would be required to spend a little more than $65,000 to cover the architectural, engineering and construction costs, along with plants, signage and other amenities, county officials said.
Phase one of the project — which has been completed — entailed designing the boat launch and trail and construction of the parking lot and cost the county roughly $103,500. It covered asphalt, gravel, equipment usage and labor costs.
For decades the boat launch has been identified as a project of significance by county leaders and can be found in several county planning documents dating back to the 1980s, according to county personnel.
David Turner, director of the county Community Development, Tourism and Planning Department, said that county leaders, through this project, hope it will bring additional boaters to the region and improve a four-mile section of the Oswego River.
“When completed, the project will breathe new life into an underutilized and largely inaccessible area along the Oswego River and complement local and regional efforts to attract visitors and improve residents’ quality of life,” Turner said. “Outdoor recreation and regional day trips are growing sectors of the tourism economy, and this project will offer another opportunity for Oswego County to capitalize on those trends.”
The county anticipates bidding and contractor selection to be completed by mid-2022, and construction to be completed by 2023, officials said.
Meanwhile, the infrastructural assessment will entail a thorough review of the current local infrastructure capacity and establish options for consolidated regional management, according to county documents.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the upcoming launch site would provide those with small boats another easy access route to the river. He also said it would add to one of the community’s main appealing aspects.
“Creating more access to the riverfront and lakefront is always a positive for residents, visitors and boaters in our community,” Barlow said. “This specific project makes a difficult area of the river accessible, giving kayakers and others clear access and additional options to enter the river.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.