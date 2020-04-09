Individuals born in odd years asked to make essential trips Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Residents born in even years asked to travel Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays
OSWEGO - Oswego County is being asked to adopt voluntary travel restrictions that would see residents limit essential trips outside the home to certain days of the week based upon birth year.
Individuals across the country have been urged for weeks to stay home as often as possible in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and maintain a distance of at least six feet from others during any essential travel outside the home. Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, in a press conference Wednesday sought to further solidify social distancing measures locally, and urged residents to adopt a policy similar to a plan introduced by Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and other central New York counties.
"The more that we can keep people apart the greater our chance of stopping the spread of this terrible scourge," Weatherup said. "Please continue to practice social distancing."
The voluntary travel restrictions would allow individuals born in odd years to travel outside the home for essential items and business on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Individuals born in even years would be allotted the same privileges for essential travel on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
County officials are asking all residents to stay home on Sundays.
"The voluntary travel restriction begins Saturday and is in the interest of the public's health and safety," Weatherup said. "I cannot emphasize enough the importance of social distancing. People can carry this virus and be asymptomatic. They may not know that they are infected."
COVID-19 cases have been detected in more than half of the 24 reporting areas in Oswego County, which include the two cities and 22 towns in the county. Health officials reported Wednesday there are 36 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county, and this week the first two deaths related to the virus were announced.
More than 800 Oswego County residents have been tested since mid-March.
The city of Oswego put in place a ban on non-essential travel last week as part of a series of actions aimed at improving social distancing and stopping the spread of COVID-19. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced the travel ban last Thursday and said residents "need to do better" when it comes to social distancing.
The aptly named City of Oswego Stop the Spread Stay at Home Order banned mass gatherings, parties and get-togethers of any kind or size, non-essential travel and non-essential outdoor activities in the Port City. Barlow's shuttered all city playgrounds and called for essential shopping only.
Last Friday, Weatherup said the county was "evaluating anything" that could help and discussions related to a potential travel ban had occurred, but officials were not considering a move similar to that made in the Port City.
"Not yet," Weatherup said at the time, citing the largely rural nature of the county.
Wednesday's move by the county is not a travel ban, but officials are strongly urging residents to adopt the policies. Weatherup pointed out the travel restrictions are voluntary and said the county does not have authority under the law to enforce such a measure.
Weatherup's Wednesday announcement, along with Barlow's ban on non-essential travel both mentioned an evaluation of social distancing measures from Unacast, a firm that collects and analyzes human mobility data, in which Oswego County scored poorly. Unacast's social distancing scoreboard gave Oswego County a grade of D- last week, and a D earlier this week.
The most recent Unacast score for Oswego County is a C, noting there has been a 40 to 55 percent decrease in average mobility or distance traveled among residents and a 60 to 65 percent reduction in non-essential visits. The Unacast assessment is based off cell phone data.
Weatherup said county officials were unaware of the grading system until recently, and noted while it wasn't good news it was helpful in understanding issues that needed attention.
"Since then, we have increased our messaging of the importance of staying at home and only traveling outside your home for essential purposes," Weatherup said. "We have also authorized all of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to be proactive in helping to enforce the governor's executive orders related to these issues."
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang has said it is important residents understand "COVID-19 is everywhere," and not solely in communities in which residents have tested positive.
"It is no longer simply a travel-related issue, it is being transmitted in the community," Huang said. "We expect the number of positive cases to continue to increase, based on the history of the disease in other nations and other states."
Some experts and officials believe downstate New York and New York City could be nearing the apex, or the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, but Huang said this week that upstate and central New York are weeks behind those areas.
"If we hope to be successful in controlling the spread of this disease, we must take every precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible," Huang said.
Officials have also asked residents to continue social distancing over the holiday weekend, despite the urge to gather with family to celebrate. Weatherup said officials have seen social media posts that indicate people are planning to gather for Easter, calling it "very alarming."
"Family traditions are important to all of us and Easter is an important holiday, but it's not worth the risk to put your family in, or the public if you work in an essential job," the chairman said. "I'm not suggesting that you not celebrate Easter. I am, however, strongly encouraging you to do so only in the confines of your own home, with only the members of your own household present."
Anyone with question related to COVID-19 can visit the Oswego County website or call the Oswego County Health Department's COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.